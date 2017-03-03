Local wrestlers perform well at individual section meet

One week after their team seasons ended at their respective section meets, the Armstrong, Brooklyn Center/Concordia Academy, Champlin Park, Cooper and Park Center wrestling teams competed in their individual section tournaments Feb. 24 and Feb. 25. Park Center freshman Moses Norris works to gain an advantage during his 120-pound match at the Section 5AAA meet Feb. 25. (Sun Post staff photo by Chris Chesky)

Brooklyn Center/Concordia Academy competed in the Section 5AA tournament Feb. 24 and Feb. 25, at Orono High School. Tou Vang and Ethan Renstrom kicked off the tournament by tying for eighth-place in the 106-pound and 113-pound divisions, respectively.

Juan Fraire-Morales ended his season with a 24-16 record after taking home fourth-place at the section tournament’s 120-pound division. Cordriq Willis earned a bye to take home seventh-place in the 126-pound division.

Aaron Ojeda then earned an eighth-place tie in the 145-pound division, while Mitchell Zenda-Johnson also earned an eighth-place tie in the 182-pound weight class.

Gabriel Morales placed sixth in the 195-pound weight class after suffering an injury in the fifth-place match.

Eben Mundfrom rounded out BCCA’s efforts with a fourth-place finish in the 220-pound division.

Brooklyn Center/Concordia Academy did not send any wrestlers to the state meet.

Section 5AAA

Armstrong, Cooper and Park Center’s wrestlers competed in the Section 5AAA tournament Feb. 25, at St. Michael-Albertville High School.

Armstrong’s Eric Dorland earned a fourth-place finish in the 126-pound weight class. James Young earned a 6-5 victory in his 132-pound third-place match, but fell 13-5 in the second-place match. Ben Mennenga then earned a 4-3 decision win in his fifth-place match at the 145-pound weight class. George Mennenga then earned a fourth-place finish in the 182-pound weight class. Ben Ungar placed third in the 220-pound weight division with a 6-4 decision win in the third-place match. Armstrong’s Eric Dorland works to pin his opponent during his 126-pound match at the Section %AAA tournament Feb. 25. (Sun Post staff photo by Chris Chesky)

Cooper’s Peter Lee kicked off Cooper’s tournament by placing sixth in the 132-pound weight division. Ivory Jones placed fourth in his 170-pound weight class after falling 5-0 in his third-place match. Nathan Pone placed sixth in his 195-pound weight class. DeAndre Porter took home sixth-place in the 220-pound weight class. Cedric Williams Jr. took third-place in the 285-pound heavyweight class with a pin, but fell 9-2 in the second-place wrestleback match.

Park Center’s Abel Vue kicked off the tournament with his fifth-place finish in the 106-pound division. Vue won his fifth-place match with a 5-2 decision. Dylan Ditty then placed sixth in the 170-pound weight class for the Pirates. Gavin Engles took home fifth-place with a pin in his 195-pound fifth-place match. Aaron MacMurdo took home fourth-place in the 285-pound weight class.

Armstrong, Cooper and Park Center did not send any wrestlers to the state meet.

Section 7AAA

Champlin Park wrestlers competed in the Section 7AAA tournament Feb. 24 and Feb. 25, at Blaine High School.

Joe McKinney kicked off the tournament for the Rebels with his fourth-place finish in the 126-pound weight class. Dawson Schlegel joined McKinney on the podium with a sixth-place finish in the 195-pound weight class.

Champlin Park did not send any wrestlers to the state meet.

Contact Chris Chesky at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter at @MNSunSports or @SunSportsChris.