Freshman to represent Crimson in boys’ state swim

By Bob San

Sun Press Newspapers Maple Grove freshman Kelby Modene takes first and qualifies for state in the Section 8 200 Individual medley. Teammate Zachary Hopp (far right), an eighth grader, placed 8th in the same race.

The young Maple Grove boys’ swim and dive team had some great individual and team finishes in 8AA Section finals at St Cloud Tech Feb. 26. The Crimson team had eight swimmers qualify for the section finals and freshman Kelby Modene earned a trip to the state meet.

Modene won first place in the section 200 individual medley by beating out his opponents in an exciting race. He will be representing the Crimson Friday, March 3 at the Aquatic Center of the University of Minnesota.

In other races:

Ben Caron, Bjorn Plante and Ian McNicholes placed 13th, 14th and 16th, respectively, in the 200 freestyle. Caron and Plante also placed 10th and 11th in the 500 freestyle and McNicholes placed 14th in the 100 fly. Zachary Hopp and Alex Johnson took 5th and 16th in the 100 backstroke.

The 200 medley relay team of Johnson, Pokutny, McNicholes and Baltes took eighth place. While the 200 freestyle relay team of Hopp, Plante, Caron and Modene took fifth place in sections. The 400 freestyle relay team of Hopp, Plante, McNicholes and Modene took sixth in the last section event.

The Maple Grove team placed seventh overall in section finals and took home 8AA top place finish for academic excellence with maintaining a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.