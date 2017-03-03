Community & People • Education Fifth-grader wins Edinbrook Elementary essay contest Published March 3, 2017 at 12:32 pm Yusuf Ali, left, a fifth-grader at Edinbrook Elementary, won $1,000 for his school from the Fuel Up to Play 60 School Fitness Transformation essay contest. Ali is one of 10 student ambassadors for Fuel Up to Play at Edinbrook. Ali’s essay was about how fitness makes a difference in the school day and how Edinbrook could benefit from additional funding to enhance its physical activity programing. His essay was one of 100 selected nationwide for the award. Ann Kozarek, physical education teacher at Edinbrook, said the award will help foster a culture of fitness and overall student well-being. “The grant money from the School Fitness Transformation contest will allow us to further our commitment to creating a fitness-rich environment for all students,” she said. (Submitted photo)