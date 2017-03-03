Excelsior Streetcar line seeks trolley drivers

The Minnesota Streetcar Museum, one of the few “living history” museums in the Twin Cities, needs volunteers to operate the historic Minnesota streetcars at its Excelsior Streetcar line.

There will be several informational meetings in early April and operator training also starts in early April. Operator trainees need to be at least 18 years old, and must be physically capable of operating a streetcar for at least three hours a minimum of once per month.

During training, which is scheduled on a flexible basis, volunteers will learn how to operate the streetcar as well as a little history about Twin Cities’ streetcars.

For more information, visit the museum’s website, TrolleyRide.org, or contact Pat Cosgrove at 952-953-6559 or [email protected] Applications are due by March 31.