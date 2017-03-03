Crimson girls hold off Osseo to earn basketball revenge win

By Bob San

Sun Press Newspapers

Abby Shulte scored a late tie-breaking drive and Katrina Theis and Autumn Mlinar followed with clutch baskets to lead Maple Grove to a 60-54 win at Osseo Feb. 23. With the win, the Crimson avenged a 20-point home loss to the Orioles in January.

“It was an exciting game. The rivalry never disappoints,” Maple Grove coach Mark Cook said.

The game was close throughout. The first half featured runs by both teams. Maple Grove came out on fire and built leads of 11-4 and 16-9 behind three-point jumpers by Mlinar, Skyler Dodge and Abbey Rostamo and a three-point play by Kendall First.

The Orioles rallied behind the hot hand of Mikayla Homola. The senior guard hit three straight three-point jumpers to spark a 7-0 Osseo run and tied the game 16-16.

The Crimson regrouped and put on a 14-6 run to open up a 30-22 lead. But Osseo’s Azaria Reed got hot and scored 11 first-half points to pull Osseo to within 32-29. Mlinar responded and scored six quick points to help Maple Grove open up a 38-31 lead at halftime.

The teams continued in a close battle in the second half. The Orioles would make runs but turnovers halted their momentum and Maple Grove would not relinquish the lead. The Crimson opened up a 47-38 lead on a steal and basket by Annika Rosa with 7:40 left but Homola again ignited Osseo. Homola exploded for 12 points to spark a 13-4 Osseo run and she tied the game at 51-51 on a drive with 3:11 left.

That’s when Shulte delivered. The freshman point guard had the ball near the top of the key, could not find an open teammate and saw a seam in the Osseo defense. Schulte made a bold move toward the basket and scored on the drive to put MG up 53-51 with 2:40 left.

Homola hit one free throw to cut MG’s lead to 53-52, Theis made it 55-52 with a driving layup, but Osseo’s Jasmaine Haynes banked in a jumper to cut MG’s lead to 55-54 with 1:30 left. Mlinar then delivered the dagger as she drained a three to open a 58-54 lead with 1:11 left. Maple Grove defense made two stops and sealed the wins with two free throws by Schulte.

Theis led Maple Grove with 18 points, Mlinar added 16, Rostamo 8 and Schulte 7. Homola paced Osseo with 28 points and Reed had 16.

“Both teams always come to battle, and last night was no different,” Cook said. “I was happy with the effort our team gave. We are very excited to start the next phase of the season with the section playoffs.”