College fair for area students March 16 at Wayzata High School

All area high school students and their families are invited to attend a Minnesota Education Fair 6-8 p.m. Thursday, March 16, in the lower commons of the Wayzata High School cafeteria, 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth.

The free event will feature 120 colleges, universities, community colleges, technical colleges, military academies and specialty schools.

The college fair is an opportunity for students and families to visit with representatives and get information about their schools.

A list of schools attending the fair is available at mn-acac.org/mefstudents.

Students are encouraged to preregister for the event to receive a scannable barcode at gotocollegefairs.com.

Info: Deb Musser [email protected]