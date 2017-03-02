Tonka to swim at state, seeking another trophy

After winning the State True Team title earlier this year, the Minnetonka High boys swimming and diving team is on the hunt again.

The Skippers won the Section 2AA title at Prior Lake last week, and now they’ll gun for a state title at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center. The schedule is as follows – diving prelims at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 2, swimming prelims at 6 p.m. Friday, March 3, and swimming and diving finals 6 p.m. Saturday, March 4.

Tonka won sectionals with 554 points to 430 for second-place Eden Prairie.

The Skippers set section records in all three relays. Erik Gessner, Corey Lau, John Shelstad and Sam Schilling took the 200 medley in 1:30.35. Tonka won the 200 freestyle with John Shelstad, Joe Hanson, Lau and Schilling swimming 1:24.12 and the 400 freestyle with Thomas Pederson, Marco Conati, Gessner and Hanson swimming 3:08.78.

Schilling won the 200 freestyle in 1:37.03 and the 100 freestyle in 44.48, both section records.

John Shelstad added a win in the 200 individual medley in 1:52.85 and Pederson took first in the 500 free in 4:37.92, his personal best. Lau won the 100 breaststroke in 55.78.

The Skippers state team includes Conati, Gessner, Hanson, Lau, Pederson, Schilling and John Shelstad, plus Joe Ackerson, Isaac Alberts, Zach Ambrosen, Patrick Carroll, Ethan Li, Michael Shelstad, George Thiss, Quinn Yeager and manager Jonathan LeSage.

The head coach of the Skippers is Dan Berve.

Contact John Sherman at [email protected]