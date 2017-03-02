St. Louis Park Friends of the Arts receives $5,000 for ‘Our Town Sings’

The Metropolitan Regional Arts Council in St. Paul has awarded St. Louis Park Friends of the Arts with $5,000 to support “Our Town Sings”

The concert and community sing series celebrates the diversity and unity of the St. Louis Park and Twin Cities communities. Five musical artists will each present an evening of music, leading the audience in singing and educating attendees about the music of a particular culture present in the city. All performances will be next summer at the Wolfe Park Veterans’ Memorial Amphitheater in St. Louis Park.

Friends of the Arts became one of eight arts organizations to receive funds from the arts council recently as part of a competitive process.