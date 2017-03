St. Louis Park calendar

Friday, March 3

HIGH SCHOOL CHOIR GALA FUNDRAISING PERFORMANCE

When: 7 p.m.

Where: St. Louis Park High School auditorium, 6425 W. 33rd St.

Info: 952-928-6100

RESOURCE GROUP FOR PARENTS OF CHILDREN WITH MENTAL ILLNESSES

When: 6:30-8 p.m.

Where: Melrose Center Room 1A, 3525 Monterey Drive

Info: 651-645-2948

TOASTMASTERS – WHOLE WHEAT CHAPTER

When: 7:15-8:30 a.m.

Where: AAA Minneapolis, 5400 Auto Club Way, St. Louis Park

Info: 952-920-3908

Saturday, March 4

HIGH SCHOOL CHOIR GALA FUNDRAISING PERFORMANCE

When: 7 p.m.

Where: St. Louis Park High School auditorium, 6425 W. 33rd St.

Info: 952-928-6100

ST. LOUIS PARK HISTORICAL SOCIETY OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

When: 1-4 p.m.

Where: St. Louis Park Historical Society, 3546 Dakota Ave. S., Suite C

Info: [email protected]

Sunday, March 5

HIGH SCHOOL CHOIR GALA FUNDRAISING PERFORMANCE

When: 2 p.m.

Where: St. Louis Park High School auditorium, 6425 W. 33rd St.

Info: 952-928-6100

Monday, March 6

HIGH SCHOOL POPS CONCERT

When: 7 p.m.

Where: St. Louis Park High School auditorium, 6425 W. 33rd St.

Info: 952-928-6100

CITY COUNCIL MEETING

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: St. Louis Park City Hall, 5005 Minnetonka Blvd.

Info: 952-924-2500

Tuesday, March 7

HIGH SCHOOL ORCHESTRA STRING RECITAL

When: 7 p.m.

Where: St. Louis Park High School auditorium, 6425 W. 33rd St.

Info: 952-928-6100

AQUILA GRADES 2-3 MUSIC CONCERT

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Aquila Elementary School gymnasium, 8500 W 31st St.

Info: 952-928-6500

COMPUTER BUDDY CLUB

When: 1-3 p.m.

Where: Lenox Community Center, 6715 Minnetonka Blvd.

Info: 952-924-2528

ST. LOUIS PARK HISTORICAL SOCIETY BOARD MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: St. Louis Park Historical Society, 3546 Dakota Ave. S., Suite C

Info: [email protected]

Wednesday, March 8

HOUSING AUTHORITY MEETING

When: 5 p.m.

Where: St. Louis Park City Hall, 5005 Minnetonka Blvd.

Info: 952-924-2500

METRO BLOOD CENTERS BLOOD DRIVE

When: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Where: 1550 Tower and 1600 Tower at West End, 1550 Utica Ave. S.

Info: MBC.org

BABY STORYTIME

When: 9:30-10 a.m.

Where: St. Louis Park Library, 3240 Library Lane

Info: 612-543-5669

FAMILY STORYTIME

When: 10:30-11 a.m.

Where: St. Louis Park Library, 3240 Library Lane

Info: 612-543-5669

TALKING MEDS TOASTMASTERS

When: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Where: Park Nicollet Stilts Building, 6700 Excelsior Blvd.

Info: talkingmeds.toastmastersclubs.org

SPEAKEASY TOASTMASTERS

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Lunds and Byerlys community room, 3777 Park Center Blvd.

Info: [email protected]

Thursday, March 9

EMPTY BOWLS

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 5-7:30 p.m.

Where: Westwood Lutheran Church community room, 9001 Cedar Lake Road S.

Info: STEPSLP.org

AUTHOR TALK: CARDIFF D. HALL

When: 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: St. Louis Park Library, 3240 Library Lane

Info: 612-543-5669

HIGH SCHOOL ORCHESTRA STRING RECITAL

When: 7 p.m.

Where: St. Louis Park High School auditorium, 6425 W. 33rd St.

Info: 952-928-6100

TRAUMATIC LOSS GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP

When: 6:30-8 p.m.

Where: Westwood Lutheran Church, 9001 Cedar Lake Road S.

Info and registration: 612-673-3951