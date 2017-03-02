South Lake Minnetonka Community Calendar: March 3-10

Friday, March 3
BINGO
When: 12:30 p.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
GLOBAL WINE
TASTING
When: 3-7 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Vintage
Info: excelsiorvintage.com
PICKLED BEATS
CONCERT
When: 7-10 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.
Info: excelsiorbrew.com
‘SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY’
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Old Log Theatre
Info: oldlog.com
Saturday, March 4
BREAKFAST
AT THE LODGE
When: 8-9 a.m.
Where: Excelsior Masonic Lodge
Info: excelsior113.org
ARENA CONCERT
When: 8-11 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.
Info: excelsiorbrew.com
SHEEP SHEARING
When: 9:30 a.m.-noon
Where: Gale Woods Farm, 7210 County Rd. 110 W., Minnetrista
Info: threeriversparks.org
ART FOR NATURE:
NATIVE BEE HOUSE
When: 10 a.m.-noon
Where: Lowry Nature Center, 7025 Victoria Dr., Victoria
Info: threeriversparks.org
CHICKENS IN YOUR BACKYARD
When: 1-4 p.m.
Where: Gale Woods Farm, 7210 County Rd. 110 W., Minnetrista
Info: threeriversparks.org
Sunday, March 5
BREWCRASS
SUNDAYS
When: Noon-2 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.
Info: excelsiorbrew.com
MAPLE SYRUP TIME
When: 1-2:30 p.m.
Where: Lowry Nature Center, 7025 Victoria Dr., Victoria
Info: threeriversparks.org
Monday, March 6
DANCE FITNESS
When: 8:30 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
QUILTING GROUP
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
MY PRESCHOOLER AND ME: PUPPET ESCAPADES
When: 10-11 a.m.
Where: Gale Woods Farm, 7210 County Rd. 110 W., Minnetrista
Info: threeriversparks.org
PRESCHOOL DROP-OFF: KITS AND CUBS
When: 1-3 p.m.
Where: Lowry Nature Center, 7025 Victoria Dr., Victoria
Info: threeriversparks.org
FREEMASON
MEETING
When: 6-9 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Masonic Lodge
Info: excelsior113.org
EXCELSIOR CITY COUNCIL MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: City Hall
Info: ci.excelsior.mn.us
DEEPHAVEN CITY COUNCIL MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: City Hall
Info: cityofdeephaven.org
Tuesday, March 7
CARD CRAFTERS
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
WOOD CARVERS
When: 9:30 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
KNITTING GROUP
When: 10:30 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
EXCELSIOR
ROTARY CLUB
When: Noon
Where: Minnetonka Community Education Center
Info: excelsiorrotary.org
BEADING
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
DRIVER IMPROVEMENT CLASS
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org, call 888-234-1294
DEEPHAVEN PARK COMMITTEE MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: City Hall
Info: cityofdeephaven.org
SHOREWOOD
PLANNING
COMMISSION
MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: City Hall
Info: ci.shorewood.mn.us
Wednesday, March 8
LAKE MINNETONKA EXCELSIOR
ROTARY CLUB
When: 7 a.m.
Where: Maynard’s
Info: lmerc.org
DANCE FITNESS
When: 8:30 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
QUILTING GROUP
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
EXCELSIOR LION’S CLUB BUSINESS MEETING
When: Noon
Where: Jake O’Connors
Info: 952-201-1348
MAHJONG
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
OPEN MIC
When: 5-10 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.
Info: excelsiorbrew.com
COMPUTER CLASS
When: 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
DEEPHAVEN BOAT COMMITTEE
MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: City Hall
Info: cityofdeephaven.org
LAKE MINNETONKA CONSERVATION
DISTRICT MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Info: lmcd.org
Thursday, March 9
BRIDGE
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
BOOK CLUB
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
OPEN LATE
THURSDAY
When: 6-9 p.m.
Where: Downtown Excelsior
Info: excelsior-lakeminnetonkachamber.com
MINNETONKA SCHOOL BOARD MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: District Service Center, 5621 County Rd. 101, Minnetonka
Info: minnetonkaschools.org
Friday, March 10
DANCE FITNESS
When: 8:30 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
BINGO
When: 12:30 p.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
GLOBAL WINE
TASTING
When: 3-7 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Vintage
Info: excelsiorvintage.com
TRAINWRECK
CONCERT
When: 4-7 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.
Info: excelsiorbrew.com