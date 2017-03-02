South Lake Minnetonka Community Calendar: March 3-10

Friday, March 3

BINGO

When: 12:30 p.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

GLOBAL WINE

TASTING

When: 3-7 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Vintage

Info: excelsiorvintage.com

PICKLED BEATS

CONCERT

When: 7-10 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.

Info: excelsiorbrew.com

‘SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY’

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Old Log Theatre

Info: oldlog.com

Saturday, March 4

BREAKFAST

AT THE LODGE

When: 8-9 a.m.

Where: Excelsior Masonic Lodge

Info: excelsior113.org

ARENA CONCERT

When: 8-11 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.

Info: excelsiorbrew.com

SHEEP SHEARING

When: 9:30 a.m.-noon

Where: Gale Woods Farm, 7210 County Rd. 110 W., Minnetrista

Info: threeriversparks.org

ART FOR NATURE:

NATIVE BEE HOUSE

When: 10 a.m.-noon

Where: Lowry Nature Center, 7025 Victoria Dr., Victoria

Info: threeriversparks.org

CHICKENS IN YOUR BACKYARD

When: 1-4 p.m.

Where: Gale Woods Farm, 7210 County Rd. 110 W., Minnetrista

Info: threeriversparks.org

Sunday, March 5

BREWCRASS

SUNDAYS

When: Noon-2 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.

Info: excelsiorbrew.com

MAPLE SYRUP TIME

When: 1-2:30 p.m.

Where: Lowry Nature Center, 7025 Victoria Dr., Victoria

Info: threeriversparks.org

Monday, March 6

DANCE FITNESS

When: 8:30 a.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

QUILTING GROUP

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

MY PRESCHOOLER AND ME: PUPPET ESCAPADES

When: 10-11 a.m.

Where: Gale Woods Farm, 7210 County Rd. 110 W., Minnetrista

Info: threeriversparks.org

PRESCHOOL DROP-OFF: KITS AND CUBS

When: 1-3 p.m.

Where: Lowry Nature Center, 7025 Victoria Dr., Victoria

Info: threeriversparks.org

FREEMASON

MEETING

When: 6-9 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Masonic Lodge

Info: excelsior113.org

EXCELSIOR CITY COUNCIL MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City Hall

Info: ci.excelsior.mn.us

DEEPHAVEN CITY COUNCIL MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City Hall

Info: cityofdeephaven.org

Tuesday, March 7

CARD CRAFTERS

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

WOOD CARVERS

When: 9:30 a.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

KNITTING GROUP

When: 10:30 a.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

EXCELSIOR

ROTARY CLUB

When: Noon

Where: Minnetonka Community Education Center

Info: excelsiorrotary.org

BEADING

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

DRIVER IMPROVEMENT CLASS

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org, call 888-234-1294

DEEPHAVEN PARK COMMITTEE MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City Hall

Info: cityofdeephaven.org

SHOREWOOD

PLANNING

COMMISSION

MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City Hall

Info: ci.shorewood.mn.us

Wednesday, March 8

LAKE MINNETONKA EXCELSIOR

ROTARY CLUB

When: 7 a.m.

Where: Maynard’s

Info: lmerc.org

DANCE FITNESS

When: 8:30 a.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

QUILTING GROUP

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

EXCELSIOR LION’S CLUB BUSINESS MEETING

When: Noon

Where: Jake O’Connors

Info: 952-201-1348

MAHJONG

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

OPEN MIC

When: 5-10 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.

Info: excelsiorbrew.com

COMPUTER CLASS

When: 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

DEEPHAVEN BOAT COMMITTEE

MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City Hall

Info: cityofdeephaven.org

LAKE MINNETONKA CONSERVATION

DISTRICT MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info: lmcd.org

Thursday, March 9

BRIDGE

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

BOOK CLUB

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

OPEN LATE

THURSDAY

When: 6-9 p.m.

Where: Downtown Excelsior

Info: excelsior-lakeminnetonkachamber.com

MINNETONKA SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: District Service Center, 5621 County Rd. 101, Minnetonka

Info: minnetonkaschools.org

Friday, March 10

DANCE FITNESS

When: 8:30 a.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

BINGO

When: 12:30 p.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

GLOBAL WINE

TASTING

When: 3-7 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Vintage

Info: excelsiorvintage.com

TRAINWRECK

CONCERT

When: 4-7 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.

Info: excelsiorbrew.com