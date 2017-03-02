Community & People

South Lake Minnetonka Community Calendar: March 3-10

By

Friday, March 3
BINGO
When: 12:30 p.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org

GLOBAL WINE
TASTING
When: 3-7 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Vintage
Info: excelsiorvintage.com

PICKLED BEATS
CONCERT
When: 7-10 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.
Info: excelsiorbrew.com

‘SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY’
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Old Log Theatre
Info: oldlog.com

Saturday, March 4
BREAKFAST
AT THE LODGE
When: 8-9 a.m.
Where: Excelsior Masonic Lodge
Info: excelsior113.org

ARENA CONCERT
When: 8-11 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.
Info: excelsiorbrew.com

SHEEP SHEARING
When: 9:30 a.m.-noon
Where: Gale Woods Farm, 7210 County Rd. 110 W., Minnetrista
Info: threeriversparks.org

ART FOR NATURE:
NATIVE BEE HOUSE
When: 10 a.m.-noon
Where: Lowry Nature Center, 7025 Victoria Dr., Victoria
Info: threeriversparks.org

CHICKENS IN YOUR BACKYARD
When: 1-4 p.m.
Where: Gale Woods Farm, 7210 County Rd. 110 W., Minnetrista
Info: threeriversparks.org

Sunday, March 5
BREWCRASS
SUNDAYS
When: Noon-2 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.
Info: excelsiorbrew.com

MAPLE SYRUP TIME
When: 1-2:30 p.m.
Where: Lowry Nature Center, 7025 Victoria Dr., Victoria
Info: threeriversparks.org

Monday, March 6
DANCE FITNESS
When: 8:30 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org

QUILTING GROUP
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org

MY PRESCHOOLER AND ME: PUPPET ESCAPADES
When: 10-11 a.m.
Where: Gale Woods Farm, 7210 County Rd. 110 W., Minnetrista
Info: threeriversparks.org

PRESCHOOL DROP-OFF: KITS AND CUBS
When: 1-3 p.m.
Where: Lowry Nature Center, 7025 Victoria Dr., Victoria
Info: threeriversparks.org

FREEMASON
MEETING
When: 6-9 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Masonic Lodge
Info: excelsior113.org

EXCELSIOR CITY COUNCIL MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: City Hall
Info: ci.excelsior.mn.us

DEEPHAVEN CITY COUNCIL MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: City Hall
Info: cityofdeephaven.org

Tuesday, March 7
CARD CRAFTERS
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org

WOOD CARVERS
When: 9:30 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org

KNITTING GROUP
When: 10:30 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org

EXCELSIOR
ROTARY CLUB
When: Noon
Where: Minnetonka Community Education Center
Info: excelsiorrotary.org

BEADING
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org

DRIVER IMPROVEMENT CLASS
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org, call 888-234-1294

DEEPHAVEN PARK COMMITTEE MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: City Hall
Info: cityofdeephaven.org

SHOREWOOD
PLANNING
COMMISSION
MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: City Hall
Info: ci.shorewood.mn.us

Wednesday, March 8
LAKE MINNETONKA EXCELSIOR
ROTARY CLUB
When: 7 a.m.
Where: Maynard’s
Info: lmerc.org

DANCE FITNESS
When: 8:30 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org

QUILTING GROUP
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org

EXCELSIOR LION’S CLUB BUSINESS MEETING
When: Noon
Where: Jake O’Connors
Info: 952-201-1348

MAHJONG
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org

OPEN MIC
When: 5-10 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.
Info: excelsiorbrew.com

COMPUTER CLASS
When: 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org

DEEPHAVEN BOAT COMMITTEE
MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: City Hall
Info: cityofdeephaven.org

LAKE MINNETONKA CONSERVATION
DISTRICT MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Info: lmcd.org

Thursday, March 9
BRIDGE
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org

BOOK CLUB
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org

OPEN LATE
THURSDAY
When: 6-9 p.m.
Where: Downtown Excelsior
Info: excelsior-lakeminnetonkachamber.com

MINNETONKA SCHOOL BOARD MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: District Service Center, 5621 County Rd. 101, Minnetonka
Info: minnetonkaschools.org

Friday, March 10
DANCE FITNESS
When: 8:30 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org

BINGO
When: 12:30 p.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org

GLOBAL WINE
TASTING
When: 3-7 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Vintage
Info: excelsiorvintage.com

TRAINWRECK
CONCERT
When: 4-7 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.
Info: excelsiorbrew.com