Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF HOPKINS

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

2017 URBAN HENNEPIN COUNTY

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT PROGRAM

Notice is hereby given that the city of Hopkins in cooperation with Hennepin County, pursuant to Title I of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, as amended, is holding a public hearing on March 21, 2017, at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers of Hopkins City Hall.

The public hearing is on the housing and community development needs and the citys proposed use of the 2017 Urban Hennepin County Community Development Block Grant Program planning allocation of $140,915.

In addition, between July 1, 2017, to June 30, 2018, it is estimated that $8,000 in program income generated from previously funded CDBG activities will be available to the city.

The city of Hopkins is proposing to undertake the following activities with 2017 Urban Hennepin County CDBG funds starting on or about July 1, 2017.

Activity Budget

Housing Rehabilitation $125,915

Resource West $5,000

Intercongregation Communities Association $5,000

HOME Line $5,000

For additional information on the priorities, proposed activities, level of funding and program performance, contact the city of Hopkins at 952-548-6343 or the Hennepin County Housing Department at 612-348-9260.

The public hearing is being held pursuant to MS 471.59.

This material can be provided to you in different forms on request, such as large print, if you call 952/548-6343 (voice) or 952/548-8210 (TTD/TTY).

Published in the

Hopkins-Minnetonka Sun Sailor

March 2, 2017

657110

http://sailor.mnsun.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2017/03/657110-1.pdf