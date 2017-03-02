Maple Grove sends 6 wrestlers to state, place 13 at section individual tournament

By Bob San

Sun Press Newspapers

For most wrestlers the ultimate goal in their career is to “get to state.”

Last Saturday, 14 Maple Grove wrestlers entered the section tournament with aspirations of qualifying for state. Six Crimson qualified, two won section championships and 13 placed. Crimson wrestlers going to state are (left to right): Jack Bendt, Aacoda Aitkin, Joey Thompson, Gavin Peterson, Isaac Boehmer, Adam Skogman. (Photo courtesy of Maple Grove Wrestling Team)

A pair of Maple Grove freshman secured section championships for the Crimson- Joey Thompson at 106 and Gavin Peterson at 132 pounds.

Thompson, the state’s fifth-ranked wrestler, won 9-4 over eighth-ranked Nathan Nygard from STMA at 106 pounds. Thompson, who finished the season with a 37-3 record, will be the third seed at the state tournament. This will be Thompson’s second trip to state. All other Crimson are making their first State appearance.

Peterson secured a last second takedown to win his first section title and advance to state. In a back and forth match Peterson ended up on top of Wayzata’s Mitchell Hogue 10-9. Peterson finishes the year with a 31-9 record.

Four Crimson wrestlers finished second and are advancing to state. Sophomore Aacoda Aitkin at 145, senior Jack Berndt at 170; and junior Isaac Boehmer at 195 all lost in their finals match but did not have true second match and thus advanced to state. Senior Adam Skogman also lost in the finals but he won 8-4 over Ben Ungar from Robbinsdale Armstrong in the true second match to punch his ticket.

Placing for the Crimson were senior Michael Whirley, sixth at 120; junior Tyler Rengel, sixth at 138; sophomore Samuel Quirez, fourth at 152; sophomore Westyn Doubler, sixth at 182; and senior AJ Johnson, fifth at heavyweight. Placing third was sophomore James Dick, who won his third place match at 113, but unfortunately fell in the true second match. Crimson wrestlers and coaches after section individual tournament. (Photo courtesy of Maple Grove Wrestling Team)

Sophomore Evan Hull also placed third. Hull advanced to the finals where he lost 1-0 to the state’s third-ranked 160 pound wrestler Dan Herda from Wayzata. Then he had a quick turnaround after that heartbreaking loss and was defeated 7-0 by STMA’s Wyatt Liberg in the true second match.

Crimson coach Troy Seubert was very pleased with the day.

“Thirteen place winners is awesome. We put in the work and it showed,” he said. “We wrestled great. We have more state entrants than all but one team in the section [STMA]. I would have loved to see James [Dick] and Aaron [Hull] who both fought hard get in as well, but both are sophomores and I’m confident they will get to state in the future.”

Although the Crimson wrestlers still have a week of work ahead, Seubert is already thinking about next year.

“We have 10 section place winners and seven out of the eight kids that placed in the top three coming back next year,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of great guys that we know will be in the weight room and wrestle in the off-season and will come back even better next year.”

The Individual State Tournament begins this Friday and runs through Saturday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Class AAA wrestling action begins at 1 p.m.