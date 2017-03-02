Maple Grove gymnasts take 6th at state meet

By Bob San

Sun Press Newspapers Maple Grove gymnastics team members and their friends and families all have a blast at the state meet at the University of Minnesota Sports Pavilion. (Photos by Rich Moll—richmollphotography.com)

Maple Grove completed its successful season by placing sixth at the state gymnastics meet Friday, Feb. 25 at the University of Minnesota Sports Pavilion.

The Crimson opened on the toughest apparatus—balance beam—but responded with a solid score of 36.500. They continued their strong performances the rest of the meet and scored 144.875 points. Lakeville North won the team title with 149.325.

“I am very proud of my girls and their performance at the state meet,” Crimson coach Shannon Hoover said. “We started out strong on beam and kept the momentum going. They ended their season on a solid note.”

For the Crimson, competing at the state meet was a great experience.

“It was just an honor to be able to compete with such talented competition,” said senior Alex Kara. “I was very proud of the way my team performed. We started on beam which was hard, but we

Emma Seamans of the Crimson soars through the air in her floor exercise routine at state. (Photos by Rich Moll—richmollphotography.com)

competed strong and confident and we’re able to start off the meet well. The state meet was like other meets in the sense that it’s just a meet. You compete the same routine on the same equipment. The environment, however, makes the state meet so much more exciting.”

In individual competition, junior Emma Seamans placed 18th on the floor exercise with a 9.365 and 15th in the vault with a 9.425. Freshman Nadia Abid took 25th on the uneven bars with a 9.0375.

Seamans, who joined the Crimson this season, enjoys competing in high school with the Maple Grove team.

“It was a lot different than I thought it would be,” she said. “It’s a lot more laid back and is so much fun. I knew we would be successful because we have so much talent on the team but I didn’t really know how other teams were but after seeing all the teams I knew it was gonna be close.”

Abid said the Crimson has great team chemistry and is pleased with the results at state.

“Everyone works hard, we respect and support each other and have great friendships,” Abid said. “My expectation is to work hard training all week leading up to the state meet and for everyone to Crimson gymnast Emma Eungard dances away in the state floor exercise competition. (Photos by Rich Moll—richmollphotography.com)

put their best routines out. If we put forward our best efforts we should be happy with whatever the outcome is.”

For Kara, who will be attending the University of Minnesota and working with the gymnastics team, the state meet was the perfect way to end her high school career.

“Personally I was very happy to end my gymnastics career with my beam routine and my vault that I competed on Friday,” she said. “Competing at the state meet was an awesome way to end my high school career.”

Maple Grove state competitors: