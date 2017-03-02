Letter: Money for St. Louis Park bike trail could be used elsewhere

To the Editor:

While I believe having a new bike trail on Dakota Avenue will please the bikers, I wonder how much thought the city planners have put into projects that would benefit everyone.

This is, to me, a case of what we need in the city of St. Louis Park versus what we want.

There are so many streets that need improving along with underground pipes that need repair. There are so many sidewalks (like in the first alphabet) that need repair. There could be more lighting in areas that are dark. And I’m sure there are many other areas of the city that could use that money to enhance it.

It’s nice to want, but this trail is certainly not needed. This is like their decision to put expensive sidewalks on Texas Avenue that are rarely used. Wanting and needing are two different things. And they are not considering the needs of those people who live on Dakota Avenue with regard to parking. Many on the street were not even aware of this proposal. Why not put the money into what needs to be fixed rather than what is wanted?

Marsha Wolk,

St. Louis Park