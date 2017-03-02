Feeding families, fueling hope: IOCP kicks off Prevent Hunger campaign

March collection goal is $150,000 and 100,000 pounds of food and household goods The food shelf at Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners in Plymouth is staffed by hundreds of volunteers who arrange products to create a grocery store choice experience. (Submitted photo)

Plymouth-based nonprofit Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners is again rallying the community to support reaching its latest goal: To raise $150,000 and collect 100,000 pounds of food and household goods by the end of March.

The month-long Prevent Hunger campaign is IOCP’s annual effort to address and prevent hunger and to address the causes of hunger in the community. Donations will help keep IOCP’s food shelf stocked and support the organization’s employment, food and family support services.

The campaign helps around than 4,500 people annually, 41 percent of whom are children. Last year, more than 97,000 pounds of items of were collected and more than $152,000 was raised through the campaign. According to IOCP, the community donations made possible more than 1.5 million meals.

The community-wide effort helps struggling families supported by IOCP in eight west Hennepin County communities: Long Lake, Orono, Minnetonka Beach, Hamel, Medicine Lake, Medina, Plymouth and Wayzata.

At IOCP, the impact of the donations are seen firsthand.

“Generous donations opened the floodgate of possibilities for one single mom who is working toward completing her nursing degree next year and is looking forward to not worrying about basic needs,” said LaDonna Hoy, IOCP’s executive director.

The food shelf at IOCP is staffed by hundreds of volunteers who arrange products to create a grocery store choice experience. Fresh produce is available and restocked daily thanks to donations from local grocery stores through food rescue initiatives. The food shelf, organized to be sensitive to cultural and dietary needs, also includes essential family products such as diapers, cleaning supplies and personal hygiene products. The food shelf at IOCP in Plymouth. (Sun Sailor file photo by Jason Jenkins)

According to Liz Erstad-Hicks, IOCP’s community engagement manager, food remains the most common reason families first come to IOCP.

“Not only can we provide food now, but we can really help that family put a plan in place, support them in accessing training and education to lead to better jobs so they can get back on their feet and prevent hunger in the future,” Erstad-Hicks said.

The March campaign will also help prepare for the months of summer, which a busy time for the food shelf, Erstad-Hicks said.

“The timing is great to amp up for those summer months,” she said. “This is also an effort in coordination with the statewide campaign called Minnesota FoodShare. As a participant, we do our best to gather our community’s support and the better we do here at our local food shelf, we can leverage additional funds through that statewide campaign. So it is a great time to donate because that 20 pounds of food or that $20 check stretches even a little further.”

In addition to donating, there are several events that community members can attend throughout March:

• Friday, March 10 and Saturday, March 11, at Messiah Church, Plymouth. Free-will offerings at performances of “Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat” will support the campaign and other area nonprofits.

• Friday, March 17 and Saturday, March 18, at McCormick’s Pub & Restaurant, Wayzata – Buy a raffle ticket benefiting IOCP for a chance to win a trip. Last year, the winner won an all-expenses paid trip to Ireland and the event raised about $5,000 for Prevent Hunger. Raffle tickets are on sale at McCormick’s and IOCP. A winner will be drawn on Saturday, March 18.

• Thursday, March 23, at Sears Imported Auto, Minnetonka – A creative business mixer with a philanthropic twist called Biz @ Benz with Donation Creation. The event is open to the public, but attendees are asked to register at wayzatachamber.com.

• Thursday, March 30, at Peg’s Countryside Café, Hamel – IOCP’s Neighborhood Program, Wayzata Public Schools, Peg’s Countryside Café and others are collaborating with 10 teens to put on Graft’s Grill, a locally developed business learning project with a 20-year history. Participating students plan, organize and manage a restaurant for a night then donate their profits. To make a dinner reservation between 4:30-7:30 p.m., visit goo.gl/8pfAFa.

Throughout the campaign, community organizations, schools, businesses and faith communities are invited to build “donation creations” (sculptures using donated items) and send their photos to IOCP. A “donation creation” house constructed by RE/MAX employees during last year’s Prevent Hunger campaign. (Sun Sailor file photo by Jason Jenkins)

Food donations may be dropped off 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday at IOCP, 1605 County Rd. 101 N., Plymouth. To schedule large food donations, email [email protected]

The most-needed items for the food shelf include canned meats, cereal, fresh produce and kitchen staples like flour and cooking oil. Items like disposable diapers, laundry soap and toiletries are also in high demand.

Monetary donations can be made in person at IOCP or made through iocp.org/donate. Checks can also be mailed to IOCP with “Prevent Hunger” written on the memo line. Cash donations in March leverage additional funds through Minnesota FoodShare.

For more info, including a Prevent Hunger toolkit and a full list of most-needed items, visit iocp.org/preventhunger.

Contact Jason Jenkins at [email protected]