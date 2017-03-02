Excelsior Fire District firefighter makes history

This month, Excelsior Firefighter Brandy Graef became the first female fire engineer in the district in addition to being the first firefighter to earn five helmets.

“For Brandy, she’s been a contributing member of our organization,” said Fire District Chief Scott Gerber. “In the 11 years I’ve been here, she’s been involved in a number of different ways. She’s been a firefighter, involved in our training as a captain and recently an engineer. It’s a great testament to her ability and interest to diversify and be involved and make a difference in the Excelsior Fire District.”

Fire departments across the country, along with the Excelsior department, use the color of their fire helmets to indicate rank. As firefighters work their way through the ranks, their training and dedication is recognized through a ceremony where they are awarded a new color of fire helmet, signifying their new role.

This year, Graef, became the first female fire engineer. She is also the first Excelsior District firefighter, of any gender, to earn all five colored helmets.

Graef said she joined the Excelsior Fire District in 1998. She works as a paramedic for Ridgeview Medical Center. A fellow paramedic suggested Graef take firefighter training courses at Hennepin Technical College.

“I checked it out and it stuck,” she said.

After completing courses, Graef began wearing a blue helmet, which identifies new recruits who are still completing firefighting and medical training. Soon after, Graef completed her training and became a firefighter, earning a yellow helmet.

In the years to follow, Graef became the fire district’s first female captain, earning a red helmet. She then became a battalion chief, identified with a while helmet, and finally became a fire engineer, identified with a black helmet.

Graef has been a resident of the South lake area for more than 27 years. As a firefighter at the fire district, she got married, had three children and also became a grandmother. She’s grateful for the support of her family.

“As a paid-on-call firefighter you and your family become part of the bigger firefighter family,” Graef said. “When you are in the car with your kids and get called to an emergency, everyone in the car ends up at the fire station. You get to know firefighter’s spouses, children and even pets.”

Graef said that while the color of her helmet is a visible sign of her growth and dedication, the friendships she has built, the service she has provided and the stories she has acquired are more significant measures of her achievements.

“I have enjoyed the friendships and the teamwork the most,” she said.

Immediately upon joining the department, Graef said she recognized her new important role in the community and the new firefighter family she joined.

Graef said she remembers when she and her fellow rookies were endearingly nicked named “Smurfs” thanks to their new, blue helmets. She remembers finding a passion for training, leading her to her role as the training captain and ultimately the battalion chief of training. And finally, she remembers the support she received when life became busier and she decided to return to the role of firefighter to focus more time on her growing children and work as a paramedic.

As a fire engineer, Graef is now responsible for making sure the fire trucks and engines are ready to go. On the scene she assists everyone, is required to know where equipment is and to make sure there is enough water or foam to fight the fire.

“You have to understand what’s going on outside watching the fire and you have to know everything and supply everyone with what they need,” she said.

