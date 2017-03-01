Tonka gymnasts make a memory

Making its first State Class AA Tournament appearance since 2012, the Minnetonka High girls gymnastics team enjoyed a great experience at the University of Minnesota Sports Pavilion last weekend. Alyssa Olson of the Minnetonka High girls gymnastics team soars high above the balance beam during the State Class AA Meet at the University of Minnesota Sports Pavilion. (Photo by Rich Moll – richmollphotography.com)

The eight section winners gathered at the University to show off their skills, and Minnetonka had a good night.

“It was a fun experience for our athletes, coaches and managers,” said Minnetonka head coach Samantha Howard. “When you make it to state out of our section [6AA], it’s a big accomplishment. This wasn’t just handed to us.”

Indeed, the section meet went down to the wire with Minnetonka defeating Edina by less than a point.

“Before the state meet, I told our team, ‘Take in the lights, enjoy the experience,’ and that’s what they did,” said Howard.

Minnetonka posted a season-high team score of 141.700. Lakeville North was the state Class AA team champion with a 149.325 total.

The gymnasts with previous state experience, junior Alyssa Olson and sophomore Faith Robinson, led Minnetonka’s effort. Olson finished 15th in the state in all-around competition and placed 10th on floor exercise.

“Alyssa brings a lot of experience and a calm demeanor,” said Howard. “Beam was our last event of the night, and Emily Schulenberg was really in the zone. Faith is very talented and always fun to watch. She has great dynamics and height [on vault and floor exercise].”

With the 2016-17 season behind them, the Skippers are already talking about next season, when they’ll have all but two girls back.

“It is exciting that we’ll return the majority of our lineup,” said Howard. “Our younger girls showed tremendous growth this year. I am very proud of all the girls. They had a great season.”

