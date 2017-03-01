Three Trojans earn state wrestling tourney trip

Three Wayzata High wrestlers are on their way to St. Paul for the State Class AAA Wrestling Tournament March 3-4.

Seniors Dan Herda (160 pounds) and Bryson Wilkins (heavyweight) advance to state as Section 5AAA champions. Herda carries a record of 35-2, while Wilkins has a 33-5 mark. Also advancing is Mitchell Hogue, the section runner-up at 132 pounds.

The first matches in Class AAA will begin at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 3, at Xcel Energy Center. There will be a quarterfinal round at 6 p.m. that day. The semifinals and finals will be Saturday, March 4. Wayzata senior Dan Herda, working on his opponent from the top position, is 35-2 on the wrestling mat this season. (Sun Sailor staff photo by John Sherman)

“We like the draws for Dan and Bryson,” said Wayzata head coach Eric Swensen. “But we know every match at state will be a tough one. Dan is having a great year, and so is Bryson. Mitchell Hogue wrestled really well in the section tournament. He had the lead against the St. Michael-Albertville kid [Gavin Peterson], who beat him in the finals.”

In addition to the state qualifiers, Wayzata had three third-place finishers in section action. They are Cael Swensen (106), Tim Gilseth (145) and Max Pfau (182).

“Tim and Max put themselves in position,” said coach Swensen. “Tim beat the top seed in his weight class. The two guys who finished ahead of Cael had both beaten him this season.”

Other Trojan notables were Calem Eugene (195) and Royce Hogue (120) with fourth-place finishes. Cam Johnson, Max Bunning, Cole Ciardelli and Parker Cary all finished fifth.

“We’re in a tough section,” said coach Swensen. “St. Michael-Albertville, Maple Grove and Buffalo are all very good.”

