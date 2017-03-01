Three options remain in Lake race

Boys basketball finishes Friday

There are three possible outcomes to the Lake Conference boys basketball race: 1. Wayzata will win the title, 2. Hopkins will win the title or 3. Wayzata and Hopkins will share the title.

After a 0-2 start in conference play, Hopkins is now 5-2. Wayzata entered the week 4-2 in league play and was playing Minnetonka Tuesday, Feb. 28, as this edition of the Sun Sailor went to press.

The crucial night for both Wayzata and Hopkins is Friday, March 3. That night at 7 p.m., Wayzata will host Edina at the Wayzata High gym and Hopkins will host Minnetonka at the Lindbergh Center. Center Mitchell Faust lines up a free throw for the Wayzata High boys basketball team. The Trojans improved to 21-3 with two wins last week. (Sun Sailor staff photo by John Sherman)

“It didn’t look like we’d have a shot at the championship when we started out 0-2,” said Hopkins head coach Kenny Novak Jr. “But we’re playing a little better now.”

The Royals have won seven games in a row, including five in the Lake Conference, but Novak is looking for more.

“We still have to defend better,” he said. “But we’re moving the ball better, and our big men, Joe Hedstrom and Zeke Nnaji are scoring and rebounding better.”

In a Lake game Feb. 24, the Royals looked sharp in defeating Eden Prairie 74-61.

Wayzata played a non-conference game against Stillwater Feb. 24 and won 71-55.

Trojan head coach Bryan Schnettler watched forward Gavin Baumgartner score 20 points as his team improved to 21-3 overall.

Jacob Beeninga added 13 points for Wayzata, while Ryan Lindberg scored nine and Drew Galinson had seven.

“Stillwater has a good program,” said Schnettler. “We played a solid game, and Gavin set the tone with his effort. We have put an emphasis on scoring at the rim. We are doing a better job of that.”

Prior to the Stillwater game, Wayzata edged Rogers 56-52 in a defensive struggle. Baumgartner and Beeninga led the Trojans’ attack with 19 points each.

“They both scored most of their points in the second half,” said Schnettler.

Looking to the matchup with Edina on Friday, Schnettler said, “Edina is a well-coached team with good players. We better show up to play. Walt McGrory is strong and shoots the ball really well.”

McGrory leads the Lake Conference in scoring, averaging almost 24 points per game.

Tonka-Edina

Minnetonka played Edina in an exciting Lake game Feb. 24, with Edina winning 63-62.

This is the second Tonka-Edina game that has come down to the last possession. The Skippers defeated Edina at Minnetonka’s West Gym earlier this season.

Jalen Dearring and Isaiah Carver-Bagley played well for Tonka, each scoring 17 points, while Burt Hedstrom added 11. Aaron Syverson and Jackson Owens each contributed five points.

Minnetonka’s defense was strong, as the Skippers McGrory to 11 points, which is almost 13 below his season average.

