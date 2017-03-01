Shorewood Artist wins first place in international art show

Shorewood fiber artist Arden Harrison-Bushnell won first place overall in the 2017 Arts in Harmony 22nd Annual International Juried Art Show in Blaine.

The show receives art submissions from across the United States as well as from Canada, Mexico and as far away as Italy. It’s a multi-media art show with works in oil, water colors, mixed media, prints, drawings, graphite, charcoal, ink, pastels, ceramics, textiles, photographs and sculpture.

Harrison-Bushnell has won 11 awards from juried competitions for her large, hand-made pieces, all created from imagination, cloth, bead-work and colorful threads.

Since 2010, Harrison-Bushnell has won the 2015 Arts in Harmony International Competition Award for “Jubilation!”; third place for the 2014 Minnesota State Fair Fine Arts Competition for “Joyful Garden”; and Best Fiber or Batlik Award in the 2014 Arts in Harmony International Competition for “Painting Caterpillar,” among other awards.

The exhibit will continue through Thursday, March 30, at the Blaine City Hall, 10801 Town Square Dr. N.E., Blaine. Viewing hours are Mondays-Fridays 8:20 a.m.-9 p.m. and 8 a.m.-9 p.m.