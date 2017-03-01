Royal girls seek path to state

Seldom tested during a 26-0 regular season, the Hopkins High girls basketball team is ready for the Class 4A, Section 6 Tournament, which got underway with first-round games Wednesday, March 1. Point guard Dee Dee Winston, the only senior in the starting lineup for the Hopkins High girls basketball team, is in her fourth season with the varsity. (Sun Sailor staff photo by John Sherman)

The Royals expected no trouble against eighth-seeded Minneapolis Washburn (7-19), and the Royals are most likely preparing to play Minneapolis South (22-4) or Armstrong (15-10) in the semifinals, which will be played at noon Saturday, March 4, at Roosevelt High School in Minneapolis.

On the other side of the bracket are two highly regarded teams, Wayzata (20-6) and Cooper (22-3). They are likely opponents for the other semifinal at 1:30 p.m. on the 4th at the Roosevelt gym.

Hopkins warmed up for the playoffs by decimating Eden Prairie 80-32 in the final game of the Lake Conference season. The Royals, who had already wrapped up the league title, finished 8-0 in Lake play. Wayzata finished second with a 6-2 mark and Minnetonka was third at 4-4.

Paige Bueckers, Hopkins’ ninth-grade guard, won the Lake Conference scoring title by pouring in 25 points against Eden Prairie, while junior guard Raena Suggs, the runner-up in the Lake scoring race, had 21 points. Sophomore guard Dlayla Chakolis chipped in with 12 points.

“Eden Prairie was playing without two of its best players,” said Hopkins head coach Brian Cosgriff. “We were able to get all of our seniors substantial playing time.”

Cosgriff noted Bueckers’ brilliant play.

“Paige is a special player,” he said. “She scored 25 points and also did a great job of distributing the ball to her teammates. Raena also had a great game.”

The 1-2 punch of Bueckers and Suggs has clicked for 40 points a game this year, while the other girls in the rotation have all contributed.

Angie Hammond, the only 6-footer in the lineup, has controlled the lane with her shot blocking, while the other starters – Bueckers, Suggs, Chakolis and point guard Dee Dee Winston have been outstanding with their pressing and trapping proficiency.

Even though his team is 26-0 and favored to recapture the state title this winter, coach Cosgriff is taking nothing for granted.

“There are no do-overs in the section tournament,” he said. “It’s survive and advance.”

