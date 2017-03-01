Organized kids classes are March 7, May 11 in St. Louis Park

Gail Marek, a professional organizer with Organized for Success, will teach tips on the five important areas of organization for children in her Organized, Smart Kids! Class, a 90-minute adult enrichment course through St. Louis Park Community Education.

Attendees can learn the five things that children need to bring to school every day, good time management for parents and children, and how to help children create schedules, homework, and quiet study spaces. Attendees can also learn how to make and set rules for cell phones and iPads and computers.

The class will be offered 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 7, and Thursday, May 11, at Lenox Community Center, 6715 Minnetonka Blvd. To sign up, visit tinyurl.com/zljwwef.