New memory care facility anticipated along Highway 55 in Plymouth

Proposed plans for the second addition of Crossroads Commons have been approved by the Plymouth City Council and will include a one-level, 32-room memory care home and retail space located adjacent to The Waters, south of the Highway 55 frontage road between County Road 73 and West Medicine Lake Drive. (Sun Sailor photo by Kristen Miller)

Plymouth City Council approves plans for a 32-unit residential home and retail space

A new memory care facility is planned as part of the second addition of Crossroads Commons, located just south of the Highway 55 frontage road between West Medicine Lake Drive and County Road 73.

The Plymouth City Council recently approved, at the Feb. 14 meeting, the planned use development and the establishment of two lots on the parcel.

The first lot will include the construction of a one-level, 32-room residential memory care home, with the second lot accommodating a 3,604-square-foot retail building with a drive-through to the east. A condition was added to set the hours for the drive through from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., congruent with the hours set at the nearby McDonalds restaurant.

In 2011, the council re-guided the site as mixed use and approved the planned use development for a four-story, 90-unit senior housing building, which has become The Waters Senior Living. Also included in the plan was the adjacent McDonald’s.

In 2015, the council approved a planned use development for a different applicant to allow construction of a 6,152-square-foot multi-tenant retail building, however the applicant, Excelsior-based Oppidan, decided not to proceed with construction. There wasn’t a proposal at that time regarding the central portion of the planned use development, where the memory care home is now planned.

The proposed development for Crossroads Commons second addition will be a Moments Communities building, serving individuals suffering from early onset to advanced stages of Alzheimer’s Disease or dementia, those suffering from behavioral issues associated with memory care, and those in need of a higher level of assisted living to complete daily tasks.

According to city staff, construction may begin this summer.

