Minnetonka senior sets sights on U.S. Navy

Cole Shipman receives Daughters of the American Revolution award for service in Naval Sea Cadet Corps

Minnetonka High School senior Cole Shipman, 18, has set his sights on joining the U.S. Navy as an officer since he joined the Naval Sea Cadet Corps when he was in middle school.

The corps is the youth organization of the Navy for children ages 13-18. The program’s goal is to develop leadership skills, discipline, courage, self-reliance and patriotism. It also allows students to experience the military without making a commitment.

“I joined the Naval Sea Cadet program because I wanted to see what the military was like,” Shipman said. “It’s a great program because it allows you to have that experience. If you feel like this is something like you might want to do its a great program for you.”

The corps drill one weekend a month near the Twin Cities airport. Shipman said they teach students how to act, behave, the military standards and courtesies, how to march and drill and how to recognize officer ranks and enlisted ranks. The corps also allows the youth to research job options possible in the Navy.

Shipman said, “I joined the Naval Sea Cadet program because I wanted to go Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps in college and it looked like something like I wanted to do so I joined to learn more.”

He also joked that he found joining the Navy appropriate considering his last name. Once Shipman joins the college program he will have the rank of mid-shipman.

Shipman, who is from Shorewood, said that he knew he wanted to join the Navy since middle school. He said that he does not come from a military family and when he revealed he wanted to join the military to his parents, they were concerned.

“It came as a shock to my parents when I said I wanted to do this and they were both rather concerned,” he said. “It took some convincing. No parent wants to hear their kid say ‘I want to go join up and serve,’ and your parents are pushing you to work towards college. That was a battle there.”

He added, “I wanted to serve because I feel it is my duty and I’ve been blessed tremendously growing up and I feel like this is the best way to give back.”

In addition to drill work, the Naval Sea Cadets participate in community activities. On Feb. 11, Shipman and other cadets volunteered at the Holes 4 Heroes ice-fishing charity event in White Bear Lake. The cadets helped veterans and their families experience a day of ice fishing. All proceeds from the event went to the Wounded Warrior Project and Fishing for Life.

“We love reaching out to the community and giving back to the community,” Shipman said.

In addition, Shipman and the other cadets participate in color guard events like on Memorial Day, 9/11 and Independence Day. They have also participated in events for Navy retirements.

“Its a huge honor for us to go do the events for the Navy,” Shipman said. “We’ll see this as community work, but we also get to see what its actually like working with the military.”

On Jan. 2, Shipman received a Daughters of the American Revolution award.

“This award stands for outstanding service, leadership, courage and patriotism,” he said. “It’s awarded to cadets who show exemplary leadership within the corps cadets your leading.”

The award is based upon a cadet’s behavior during drill and in the community.

In addition to being a squad leader, Shipman also runs a boys youth group and co-founded a political club at Minnetonka High School.

“We saw a need,” Shipman said. “There is no political club. No one in high school knows about politics and what they do hear about is from their parents, so we created a club where anyone can learn more and discuss politics.”

Shipman said he is grateful for the knowledge and experience he has learned in the Naval Sea Cadets, and that he hopes to continue his service.

