Metz named top section swimmer

Red Knights qualify for state in two relays, six events

It was a busy weekend for Benilde-St. Margaret’s boys swimming and diving and wrestlers as they each attempted to punch tickets to respective state meets.

The swimmers and divers placed third as a team at the Richfield Middle School pool for the Section 2A meet.

The Red Knights qualified for the 200 and 400 freestyle relays with the team of seniors Tyler Metz and Tommy McGinn, junior Michael Hutner and sophomore Matt McGonigle.

The 400 free relay also set a new school record. Benilde’s Tyler Metz was named Section 2A Swimmer of the Year for winning the 200 and 100 freestyle events in meet and school record times. His 100 free time set a pool record. (Sun Sailor photo by Jason Olson) Benilde senior Tyler Metz, middle, set a new Section 2A meet record time in the 200-yard freestyle of 1:43.32. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Jason Olson)

Metz was named Section 2A Swimmer of the Year after winning the 200 and 100 free events in school and meet record times. He also set a new pool record in the 100.

McGinn and McGonigle each qualified for state in the 500 free with McGonigle also making it to state in the 200 free. McGonigle set a new program record time in the 500 free. Junior Graham Noble qualified for state in the 100 backstroke.

Wrestlers

Benilde-St. Margaret’s had five placewinners finish on the podium at the Section 5AA individual tournament at Orono High School Feb. 24-25.

Senior Zach Bigelbach captured the 138-pound title finishing off Totino-Grace freshman Connor Dehn with a first-period pin to enter state with a 19-9 record.

Junior Henry Wolfe placed fourth at 170 pounds losing a 9-2 decision against Totino-Grace’s Kameron White for third place. Wolfe ended the season with a 13-9 record.

Freshman Jacob Randall closed out his season at 106 pounds with a 13-23 record, losing to Totino-Grace’s Bryce Erkenbrack with a fall in the final second of the opening period of their third-place match.

At 285 pounds, Alex Fischer shared eighth place with Roosevelt’s Gabe Choven and at 132 pounds, Riley Norman shared eighth place with Minnehaha-DeLaSalle’s Jack Leonard.

Contact Jason Olson at [email protected]