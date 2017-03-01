Theatre company to perform ‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat’ at Plymouth church

Messiah’s Glory Players Theatre Company to perform “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” starting Friday, March 10.(Submitted photo)

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” will be presented for six performances starting Friday, March 10 by the Messiah Church’s Glory Players Theater Company at Messiah United Methodist Church, 17805 County Rd. 6, Plymouth.

This Broadway show, set to music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, follows the story of Joseph in the book of Genesis as told by the 65-plus member cast and crew.

Messiah Church is partnering with several local and national service organizations and all profits from the freewill offerings will go to support Interfaith Outreach, Bloom Early Learning & Child Care and Feed My Starving Children.

Performances are 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, March 10, 11, 17 and 18, with 2 p.m. Sunday matinées on March 12 and 19. The March 12 matinée will be ASL interpreted.

Reserved seating is recommended and available at here. Tickets will also be available at the door, 30 minutes before each show, until sold out.

The show will run for two hours, including a 15-minute intermission. Refreshments, along with information about the service organizations, will be available during this time. Doors will open 30 minutes prior to the start of the show.