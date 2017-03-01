Mafe ready to rush for Gophers

As the NCAA football signing day approached, Hopkins High’s All-West District linebacker Boye Mafe had his pick of Division I offers. Hopkins High football standout Boye Mafe is excited to spread the word that he’ll be a Minnesota Golden Gopher. (Sun Sailor staff photo by John Sherman)

In the end, it came down to two Big Ten Conference Schools – Minnesota and Rutgers – and Mafe chose his hometown university.

Hopkins head coach John DenHartog is pleased with decision.

“It’s great,” he said. “I will be able to follow Boye’s career more closely, and he will be able to come back and visit with the guys on our team. He is very sociable and well-liked by all of his teammates.”

Mafe is excited to be a Gopher and has connected with the new coaching staff, led by head man P.J. Fleck.

“I had a great visit at Rutgers,” said Mafe. “But at the end of the day, Minnesota is what’s best for my family.”

Playing his collegiate career at TCF Bank Stadium will allow his family to see many of his home games during what he hopes will be a fun-filled, four-year career.

Those who saw Mafe play in high school, might automatically think he will play outside linebacker in college, but the Gopher coaching staff may have a different plan for the 6-4, 225-pound all-around athlete, who has lettered in basketball and track at Hopkins High.

“The coaches are talking about me play rush end,” said Mafe. “I’ll probably gain a few pounds.”

Eventually, Mafe could weigh in at 260 pounds, the ideal weight for his projected position.

“Most of the college programs recruiting Boye projected him coming off the edge and putting pressure on the corner back,” said coach DenHartog. “I would guess he’ll weigh about 250 within a year, and by the time he graduates he could be 265 or 270. Boye reminds me of Rashede Hageman.”

Hageman, the former Minneapolis Washburn and Minnesota lineman, played in the Super Bowl for the Atlanta Falcons earlier this year.

Mafe said he has Hopkins’ coaches to thank for making him the football player that he is today.

“Playing here taught me to be mentally tough and perform under pressure,” he said.

Mafe was asked to pick his favorite game last season, and it didn’t take him long to respond.

“The Edina game,” he said. “I think I had the most tackles of the season that game. The Coon Rapids and Shakopee games were pretty good, too.”

Edina was a memorable game because Hopkins fell behind 14-0 at halftime before rallying for a 21-14 win. Mafe’s ability to get to the Hornets’ All-State quarterback, Brock Boltmann, was a key to the comeback.

As he prepares for college football, Mafe plans to spend hours in the weight room at Hopkins High. He didn’t play basketball his senior year, but he is looking forward to the track and field season.

“Boye’s versatility in track is remarkable,” said DenHartog. “There aren’t many athletes who can run the 100-meter dash, throw the shot put 50 feet and high jump 6-5.”

The Gopher football coaches are aware of those abilities, and that’s one reason they’re excited to make Mafe a rush end.

DenHartog had one last thought on his protege’s future.

“Boye is a tremendous young man,” the Royal coach observed. “He has had great success, but he’s not caught up in his success.”

