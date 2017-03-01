Hopkins School Board approves full technology overhaul for summer 2018

By Gabby Landsverk, Sun Sailor Newspapers

The Hopkins School Board has approved early plans for a district-wide network refresh, scheduled begin in the summer of 2018. The contract for the upgrades totals $1.220 million, including $110,000 in contingencies funds, awarded to Matrix Communications.

The winning bid was evaluated on a scale based on variables such as cost, quality, reliability and experience.

Technical services manager John Wetter told the board that the networks have not had major upgrades in several years and will soon be too outdated for support services.

“Our current generation of hardware goes out of vendor support in March 2019.” Wetter said. “We can make sure our hardware is working at its top capability, making sure we’re able to provide the top-notch capability that everyone expects”

On a typical weekday, as many as 9,000 users log in to the district network, with as many as 12,000 users on the district’s guest network, with active times extending from 7 a.m. to midnight.

“We have a very large use profile,” Wetter said.

Elert and Associates was contracted to prepare the project specifications, and the advisor recommended that Matrix be awarded the 2018 project.

Wetter said additional details have yet to be determined, with many options available for the district to tailor the network to its needs.

“From there, it’s just the beginning for us,” he said.

Director of Technology Ivar Nelson said that federal funding may be available to help cover the costs, through a division of the Federal Communications Commission. The application process can be lengthy, he said, which is why the proposal was brought to the board so far in advance of the project date.

“Nobody could tell you right now how much we’d get,” Nelson said. “I do anticipate, based on the history, that we will be eligible for a discount.”

In other business, the board heard a presentation on budget reductions from the district’s teaching and learning department, which supports curriculum and teacher development, and projects a decrease in 2017-18.

“The department of teaching and learning is all about people, students and teachers,” said Director Karen Terhaar, explaining that careful consideration was made to keep cuts out of the classroom. “In considering these reductions for the upcoming year, we had mainly students in mind.”

That budget reduction, a total of $150,000 or a 9-percent decrease in the general education fund, is equivalent to the decrease of 2.3 full time employees.

Terhaar said, however, it does not correspond to the loss of two staff positions, as the cuts are evenly spread across departments, prioritizing roles with the most impact on students.

“We look at students first. There are a number of considerations when we’re looking at our licensed staff that are working very directly with students. When a student has that one-to-one contact with staff, we want that to remain intact as much as possible,” Terhaar said.

One major reduction was to the administration of the world languages department, which Terhaar said would be from 1.67 full-time equivalent to a single full-time equivalent coordinator.

“I’ve been very impressed with the attention and dedication Hopkins has given to language programs,” Terhaar said. “Those programs are in a very strong place today as a result of all that effort … I think I can feel very secure in knowing that the programs are at a point today where one person can do that work and the programs can still thrive.”

Terhaar added that the process of budget reduction included careful, thorough consideration to minimize negative impacts on any programs. She said that the cuts were planned to be divided equally across programs.

“It’s never easy to find efficiencies because, of course, every program is important.” Terhaar said. “The reductions proposed for 2017-2018 are done always with the best interest of students first and foremost.”

Contact Gabby Landsverk at [email protected]