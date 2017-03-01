Goo Goo Dolls to headline Live at the Hilde

Just announced, the Goo Goo Dolls will perform in Plymouth this coming July for Live at the Hilde.

Presented by Sue McLean & Associates, this year’s Live at the Hilde will take place Saturday, July 29 at the Hilde Performance Center, an open-air amphitheater in one of the city’s most scenic parks.

Goo Goo Dolls will perform as part of its Long Way Home Summer Tour with special guest 2012 American Idol winner Phillip Phillips.

A second Live at the Hilde is planned for mid-August, however, the artist is yet to be announced.

Past performances included: Cheap Trick, ZZ Ward with Eric Hutchinson, Big Head Todd and The Monsters with G. Love and Special Sauce, and Gear Daddies with Gary Louris & Karen Grotberg of The Jayhawks.

More information and tickets at suemclean.com