Empty Bowls at Cooper High School will raise money for local food shelves

By Laci Gagliano

Sun Post Newspapers

Robbinsdale Area Schools Community Education program will host its seventh annual Empty Bowls fundraiser March 7 at Cooper High School. The event, which in prior years was at Plymouth Middle School and Sandburg Learning Center, donates all proceeds to PRISM and NEAR food shelves. Last year, Empty Bowls raised around $13,500 for the two pantries, which serve the communities within the school district. Participants in the 2016 Empty Bowls fundraiser enjoy a meal of soup and bread, courtesy of donations from local restaurants. (Submitted photo)

Participants are invited to make a small donation in exchange for a serving of bread and soup. Donors can also take home a handcrafted pottery bowl of their choosing. The public was invited to make pottery bowls for the fundraiser at three free community bowl-making events, sponsored by a grant from Seven Dreams Education Foundation, and several professional potters donate handmade wares that are available for an additional price. Each bowl is meant to serve as a symbolic reminder of the struggles with hunger people face around the world.

Soup and bread served at the event is donated by local restaurants. The program receives additional support from a roster of sponsors and more than 100 volunteers. Live entertainment will be provided throughout the evening.

Empty Bowls is 4-7 p.m. March 7. Cooper High School is located at 8230 47th Ave. N., New Hope.

