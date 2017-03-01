Armstrong boys look to keep state hopes alive

The Armstrong boys basketball team has successfully overcome a slow start and it has become one of the state’s top teams this season. Armstrong’s Gabe Hostetler drives to the basket during game action from earlier this season. (Sun Post staff photo by Chris Chesky)

The Falcons, ranked ninth in the latest polls, won nine straight games going into a battle against No. 2-ranked Maple Grove Feb. 17.

“[Armstrong nine-game winning streak] means a lot to us,” junior Race Thompson said. “We practiced hard, we played hard and it translated into wins on the court.

“Winning nine games in a row is always good for the players and the program.”

While the Falcons were able to play well, head coach Greg Miller said his team didn’t let its success get to its head.

“They’re pretty even keel,” Miller said. “I really haven’t seen them celebrating at the end of any win, because they always expect to win.

“They knew they would be this good to start the season, and it wasn’t a big deal for them to be 9-0.”

The Falcons’ nine-game winning streak was snapped with a 58-56 loss to Maple Grove Feb. 17.

“You never know until you watch the film, but it seemed that we played good defense and that we struggled on offense, but I don’t know what we struggled with,” Miller said. “Maybe we had a few bad shots, but we had a few roll in and out that could have been the difference.”

Thompson led the Falcons with 22 points and 15 rebounds in the loss.

“It is always tough to take a loss to a good team,” Thompson said. “We know where we’re at, we know what we need to work on, and we need to come back at sections and play better.”

Maple Grove began to separate from Armstrong late in the game, but a late run spurred by senior Calvin Green’s tenacious defense helped keep the Falcons within striking distance of a victory.

In a game that could have ended with the Falcons giving up, Miller was happy to see his team fight.

“We have a lot of character on this team,” Miller said. “They’re fighters, they’re competitors.

“I thought Calvin Green was really big at the end, he got a big steal and he had the courage to take a big three at the end, and I would put my money on him making that shot. Davonte did a good job of getting him the ball at the end without being selfish.”

Green recorded a key steal and breakaway layup that put the Falcons within two points of a victory.

“It meant a lot to see our team not give up on each other and continue to fight,” Green said. “No matter what we stayed together and I’m proud of our team for that.”

With fans having packed the Armstrong gym, Miller was happy to see his team play well in an emotional environment.

“That’s playoff intensity,” Miller said. “That’s fun, I enjoyed it a lot, and it was good for our kids to experience that before the playoffs.”

Coming off the loss, Armstrong hoped to be able to stay in contention for the Northwest Suburban Conference title, as Maple Grove tied the Falcons atop the standings with their victory.

“After a big emotional game like this in high school, the next one is always tough,” Miller said. “Centennial gives good teams trouble, and then we go to Elk River and it is always hard to win at Elk River.

“We have to do our best here to wrap up the No. 2 or No. 3 seed.”

Armstrong earned a 70-68 win over Centennial Feb. 21, before falling 59-56 to Elk River Feb. 24.

Race Thompson scored his 1,000th career point in the win over Centennial with a three-pointer to put the game within two points. After Centennial made a free throw, Thompson knocked down a three on the next possession to send the game to overtime.

The Falcons will close out the regular season with a game against Champlin Park at 7 p.m. Friday, March 3, at Champlin Park High School.

