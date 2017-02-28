Wayzata High School students win computing awards

Several Wayzata High School students have been named winners in the fifth annual Aspirations for Women in Computing Awards. Ashmita Sarma is among the five Wayzata High students who received recognition from the Minnesota Aspirations in Computing awards program. (Submitted photo)

Among the 15 Minnesota high school girls recognized as state award winners are Wayzata High students Preeti Pidatala, Allison Sholl and Ashmita Sarma. Wayzata High students Anika Ahluwalia and Cathylin Wang are among the list of state honorable mentions.

Sarma, who was also named a national award winner, said her fascination with computers began in middle school, where she developed websites in HTML, CSS and JavaScript. She has since greatly expanded her expertise in programming languages and spent last summer working as a systems engineer intern at SPS Commerce.

In the future, Sarma plans to attend college to major in computer science where she hopes to perform research in artificial intelligence and robotics.

Sarma and the other girls were chosen to receive computing honors based on their interests, accomplishments, and community involvement in computing and technology.

Advance IT Minnesota launched the Minnesota Aspirations in Computing awards program to help bridge the gender and talent gap, and support, recognize and encourage young women in high school interested in computing and technology. The award was created in 2007 by the National Center for Women & Information Technology to provide a long-term community for female technologists, from K-12 through higher education and beyond.