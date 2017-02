Wayzata High School is hosting an open house and celebration ceremony Sunday, March 5.

Tours will be given of the new classroom wing, auditorium, cafeteria and athletics additions 2-3 p.m., followed by a formal celebration ceremony 3-3:30 p.m.

The celebration ceremony will include choral, instrumental and theatre performances in the new auditorium.

Wayzata High is located at 4955 Peony Lane N., Plymouth.

Info: 763-745-6600