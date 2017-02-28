St. Louis Park Senior Program highlights

The St. Louis Park Senior Program is highlighting these activities:

• The class “Costume Jewelry 101” will include information about the history of costume jewelry from the Ziegfield Follies to the current day. This class with instructor Pam Clark will be 1-3 p.m. Monday, March 13. Participants can bring pieces of their own costume jewelry for appraisal.

• Learn the basics on how to use a Mac laptop computer or iPad at “Getting to Know Your Apple Device” 4:30-6 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, and Thursday, March 16. Instructor Douglas Carlson will help participants learn how to use the Internet, set up email, use apps and more.

For more information and to register, call 952-928-6444. Members of the St. Louis Park Senior Program receive discounts on fees.