Plymouth woman pleads guilty of stealing from church

Sherrie Lynn Jones, 48 of Plymouth pleaded guilty Feb. 21 to one count of theft by swindle for stealing from a Minneapolis church where she was a worship leader, according to the Hennepin County Attorney’s office.

Jones pleaded to the charge for thefts while she was in the position of executive director of operations at Sanctuary Covenant Church in Minneapolis.

According to the criminal complaint, officers responded to a call in April 2015. Auditors conducting an internal investigation discovered that Jones had deposited or cashed 50 checks from the church that were endorsed and paid to her.

Jones was in charge of paying guest musicians who performed at the church. Rather than presenting the checks provided by the pastor to the musicians, she would endorse the checks and deposit them to her account.

Officers interviewed various individuals and they were shown checks made out to them and endorsed by them. These individuals reported never seeing, endorsing or giving Jones permission to endorse those checks to herself.

She is expected to receive a stay of imposition on her sentence, of three years of probation and 120 days on electronic home monitoring. She is also expected to be ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $9,500. She will be sentenced April 14.