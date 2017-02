The City of Plymouth will host a Wedding Expo 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, March 11 at the Plymouth Creek Center, 14800 34th Ave. N.

The expo will showcase wedding services and suppliers, including caterers, party rentals, florists, bakeries and photographers.

Cost is $2 if preregistered or $5 at the door. To preregister, call the center at 763-509-5280.