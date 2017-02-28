Plymouth Rotary’s And the Beat Goes On brewfest garners awareness, funds for life-saving AEDs

< > The event provided attendees with an unlimited tasting from 14 local breweries, including Modist Brewing Co., Lupine, 612 Brew, and Back Channel, coming this summer to the Lake Minnetonka community. (Sun staff photo by Kristen Miller)

The Plymouth Rotary Club hosted its first-ever And the Beat Goes On Brewfest Feb. 26 at Plymouth Creek Center to raise funds and awareness for the club’s Heart Safe program. The program equips the community with training, grants and awareness of cardiac arrest and the importance of automatic electronic defibrillators. “For our first time brewfest, we were very happy with the whole event and learned some positive things we can carry forward into next year,” said Jeffry Wosje, Plymouth Rotarian and committee member. With more than 100 attendees, the event raised just over $8,000, which will provide funds for grants to make more AEDs more available throughout the community.