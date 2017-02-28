Plymouth Police report for Feb. 16-22

These were among the 39 incident and arrests from Feb. 16-22 from the Plymouth Police Department:

Feb. 16

– The victim reported suspect entered a residence on the 5800 block of Teakwood Lane and stole a PlayStation and games valued at more than $1,000. There was no sign of forced entrance to the residence.

– The victim reported a license plate was stolen from her vehicle on the 3600 block of Lancaster Lane.

Feb. 17

– Suspect damaged doors by kicking them and ripped racks off the wall, causing more than $600 in damage on the 10900 block of Highway 55.

– The suspect fled the store with unpaid merchandise valued at $158.48 and was cited for theft on the 4100 block of Vinewood Lane.

– The suspect smashed a window on the victim’s vehicle and stole a purse from inside on the 500 block of Cheshire Parkway. A witness grabbed the purse and the suspect fled in a vehicle.

Feb. 18

– The victim reported a motorized scooter was stolen from their garage on the 3100 block of Harbor Lane. There was no sign of forced entry to the garage.

– Officer responded to report of suspect who refused to leave the property. Suspect was subsequently arrested for obstructing legal process and trespassed from the property on the 4400 block of Nathan Lane.

– The suspect vehicle struck two traffic signs and continued driving. The driver was located and cited for failure to report a traffic crash at the intersection of County Road 47 and Lawndale Lane.

Feb. 19

– Officer responded to a hit-and-run crash in the parking lot on the 1100 block of Vicksburg Lane.

– The victim reported the catalytic converter was stolen from his vehicle on the 3100 block of Campus Drive.

Feb. 21

– Unknown suspect vehicle struck victim’s vehicle while parked in the parking lot and left without reporting the incident on the 1400 block of County Road 101.

– Officers responded to a residence and arrested the suspect for violation of a court order on the 16900 block of 51st Avenue.

– Suspect left the store with unpaid merchandise valued at $175 on the 4100 block of Vinewood Lane.

– The victim reported the catalytic converter was cut off his vehicle on the 3100 block of Campus Drive. Loss $3,700.

Feb. 22

– The complainant reported suspect smashed a window on the 11300 block of Highway 55 and stole a cash register valued at $600. There was no cash in the register at the time of theft.

– The victim reported vandalism to his vehicle while it was parked in the driveway on the 10700 block of 32nd Avenue.

– Unknown suspect smashed the passengers window on victim’s vehicle that was parked in parking lot and stole a jacket containing cash and credit cards on the 4300 block of Zachary Lane.