‘Fusion’ offers expanded pet paradise in Minnetonka

Former ‘Auntie Ruth’s’ reopens as new facility

By Gabby Landsverk, Sun Sailor Newspapers

There’s a new hotspot in the west metro for pampering four-legged family members.

Previously known as “Auntie Ruth’s Furry Friends,” the new Fusion Pet Retreat is a 25,000-square-foot facility offering day and overnight pet care, training, grooming and more services.

“We pretty much stripped everything and designed it from the ground up,” said owner Mike McKinley. “We wanted to rebrand, to reflect our new mission, with more training and all the other new things we offer. ‘Fusion’ describes all the things we do, all under one roof.”

McKinley said Fusion has welcomed many previous customers of Auntie Ruth’s, keeping the records and information accumulated at the previous business to help provide the same level of service to returning clients.

The space has a maximum capacity of 120 pets, depending on housing arrangements, with peak times occurring at holidays.

A number of housing options, from single pet suites to standard critter condos, are offered along with specially designed recreation rooms.

“Clients like that when their pets come here, they’re not just sitting around, they’re active and doing things,” McKinley said. “The environments are designed so that pets can relax but also have a good time.”

Dogs are assigned to rotating play groups based on personality and compatibility, from high-energy puppies to more relaxed social groups.

Fusion offers separate suites for geriatric, antisocial or other pets with special needs.

“It’s that extra level of care that not everyone offers, and we’re happy to have it here,” McKinley said. “That way, we don’t have to turn anyone away just because their pet needs something specific.”

All staff members receive training from an animal behaviorist on body language and other communication techniques, to facilitate interactions between employees and animals. Individual preferences and personalities are recorded to help staff tailor their approach to each animal.

“From the moment they walk through the door, we’re learning what they like and need,” McKinley said. “We try to constantly improve each pet’s experience. That level of individualized attention is part of our mission.”

The front portion of Fusion offers a full-service grooming salon, as well as a small selection of retail, from treats to toys.

McKinley said the only thing the business doesn’t offer is full veterinary care; however, an on-staff veterinary technician can administer medications and assist with care, and Fusion staff members maintain contact with each pet’s primary veterinarian as needed.

The facility currently has approximately 15 staff members but McKinley hopes to continue expanding as business increases and Fusion offers more classes and services.

The new space has been open for pet boarding since August, but completed their 11,000-square-foot training facility in January.

Training is currently offered five days a week.

“It’s everything from puppy classes to obedience to certified agility and master-level handling classes,” said Mike Teh, training director, an American Kennel Club certified judge and trainer with more than 14 years of experience and the assistant coach for an overseas competitive agility team.

“I live and breathe dog training,” Teh said. “I love that ‘wow’ moment when it just clicks, and you see success with teams of dogs and their trainers.”

McKinley added that Fusion is the first facility of its kind in the west metro, unique in the region in offering competition-grade equipment and a venue for events.

“We’re really excited to have it here. I can’t think of a facility that has and AKC certified course the same roof as everything else,” he said. “There was a need for dog training in the community and we wanted to create something that didn’t already exist.”

So far in 2017, 10 events have been booked, mainly agility trials.

Events are free and open to the public, but Teh cautioned potential audience members to leave their canine counterparts at home.

In conjunction with the events, Fusion works with pet health care specialists, such as massage therapists and chiropractors, for the canine athletes.

“It’s very cool to have all these resources here,” said Ava Higginbotham, general manager.

McKinley is considering enrolling his own dog, a boxer named Libby, in agility for the first time.

“It’s never too late to start,” he said.

The new business under the same management. McKinley said that Fusion, like Auntie Ruth’s, is a family business, because of the close-knit staff but also because he runs the business with his father.

“Once you get into animals, it’s really a passion,” McKinley said. “Everyone here is very passionate about what they do. We have a really good team.”

He took over Auntie Ruth’s in 2009, from a background in fostering boxers.

Martin McKinley, Mike’s father, said his son made a persuasive sales pitch in convincing him to partner in the pet retreat.

“We met for dinner, Mike pulled out a business plan and convinced me it was something to invest in,” he recalled. “(Fusion) is roughly twice the size of the facility we had, but it just fit. We’re happy to be here and the new space adds a degree of professionalism that is imperative to our business.

McKinley added that with all the bells and whistles, at its core Fusion is fulfilling a need in the community, for pet care that offers as much variety and personality as the pets themselves, and service that leaves families assured their furry friends are in good hands.

“It’s all about providing options for people who want something different,” he said. “The best praise I can get is when dogs get excited when they realize they’re here. You can’t fake those results. It’s really all about them.”

Contact Gabby Landsverk at [email protected]