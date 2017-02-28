Cooper seniors earn Minneapolis College of Art and Design scholarships

Cooper High School seniors Tina Davis and Jason Doe were awarded a total of $100,000 in scholarship money for the Minneapolis College of Art and Design.

Davis, who wishes to pursue the animation program at the college, earned $52,000 in scholarship funding. She utilizes the illustration powers of the Adobe Creative Suite as well as traditional methods for her art.

Doe, whose scholarship totaled $48,000, focuses on painting and watercolors, and would like to own a tattoo shop or art gallery.

Cooper’s visual arts department chair Heidi Miller said the art programs are typically very competitive.

“Make sure you remember the names of these two students – you are going to hear about great things from both of them,” Miller said.