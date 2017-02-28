A talk with ‘Little Wolves’ author Thomas Maltman

Minnesota writer will speak at March 9 Wayzata Reads event Thomas Maltman is the guest author for the March 9 Wayzata Reads event at Wayzata City Hall. (Photo by Julia Wendt Dahlke)

Author Thomas Maltman may originally be from southern California, but he proudly refers to his two novels as “deeply Minnesotan.”

“I’m fascinated by the history of this state,” Maltman said.

“The Night Birds,” his 2005 novel set during the Dakota Conflict of 1862, won an Alex Award, a Spur Award and the Friends of American Writers Literary Award. His 2013 novel “Little Wolves,” a finalist for the Minnesota Book Award, weaves together mythology, mystery and murder and takes place on the Minnesota prairie during the farming crisis in 1987 when many family farms were going bankrupt.

“My wife’s family operates a family farm southwest of the Twin Cities and that whole way of life was new to me and I wanted to write about it,” the Minnesota transplant said. “I’m a novelist in part because I discovered this great state.”

Maltman, who lives in Champlin and teaches at Normandale Community College in Bloomington, is the featured author for this year’s Wayzata Reads talk. The author will discuss “Little Wolves” and the storytelling process at the free Friends of the Wayzata Library-sponsored event 7-8 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E. “Little Wolves” by Thomas Maltman

Copies of the book are available at Wayzata Library and will be available the night of the event for purchase and signing.

Ahead of his visit, Maltman took time to field questions on his literary influences, the inspiration for “Little Wolves” and what he’s planning for his next novel.

Question: How long have you been writing? Who were some of your earliest influences?

Maltman: I’ve known I wanted to be a writer since the age of 16, but my dad cautioned me against majoring in English, fearing I would end up “flipping burgers” for a living. As a high school student I loved big, speculative novels like “Watership Down,” “Dune,” or the “Lord of the Rings” series. I went on to study poetry as an undergraduate and poetry is still my first love. Early influences included Dylan Thomas and Mary Oliver.

Q: Who are some of your favorite authors?

Maltman: There are almost too many to list. Whether you’re talking about “Lonesome Dove” by Larry McMurtry, “The Road” by Cormac McCarthy, or Marilynne Robinson’s “Housekeeping,” I read widely, across many genres. I also count myself lucky to live in a state that is rich with authors. From Peter Geye (“Wintering”) to author Nick Healy down in Mankato (“It Takes You Over”), I’ve been lucky to count some as friends.

Q: What is your newest novel, “Little Wolves,” about?

Maltman: “Little Wolves” is a story of murder in a small town. It’s not a mystery of the sense of a whodunit, but an exploration of why people do the things they do and how a community can go on after something bad happens. That’s the core of the story, but it’s about so much more: parenthood, the role of the spiritual, the wild edges of the natural world surrounding us.

Q: What inspired you to want to tell this story?

Maltman: The original idea for the novel “Little Wolves” arrived as we were expecting our first daughter, Tess. It happened one day while I was riding in the truck with a local rancher, and I spotted a coyote rising up from the tall grass. I told the rancher and he slammed on his brakes, bringing the truck to a grinding halt on the gravel road. He rapped on the window and gestured to his son who was riding in truck bed. The boy stood, holding the shotgun he had brought along for duck hunting, jacked a shell in the chamber, and shot the animal before it could escape.

The coyote was still breathing when we found it in the grass and the boy opened his pocket knife to finish it off. “No,” his father said. “It’ll be dead soon enough.” He went on tell me about how the coyotes had returned to the valley after a long absence, how he could hardly sleep at night for the howling they made, and how when the calves were born the coyotes were always there to drink up the afterbirth, ghost shapes who were gone before he could raise a gun.

At the same time as this happened, I was reading up on parenting manuals in preparation for the birth of my daughter. Parenting manuals seem to exist for two reasons: 1) To make you feel guilty about all the ways you can mess this kid up, and 2) to scare the crap out of you about all the things that can go wrong. One of the things that can go wrong is that a child, especially a premie, can be born with a condition called “lanugo” where they emerge from the mother coated in thin gray fur. The fur is absorbed after a few weeks and naturally goes away. All fetuses are furred at one time in the womb, a vestigial reminder of our animal origins.

The image of this wolf baby and the dead coyote came together in my mind and I knew I had the makings of a story, one bringing together life and death. It started as a simple novel about young couple living out on the prairie. I only knew the woman was pregnant and that they were strangers in this small town and strangers to each other. After writing a heavily researched novel the first time around with “The Night Birds,” I wanted to keep this one contemporary. Little did I know that setting a novel in 1987, which to me feels like yesterday, also makes it historical fiction.

Q: Who should read this book?

Maltman: Anyone who loves stories, I would say, and readers of all ages. I was pleased to see the book reviewed even in School Library Journal, which had this to say: “When troubled teen Seth Fallon murders his local sheriff and then kills himself, he sets in motion an unraveling of secrets that reveals the lengths to which a town will go in order to preserve the illusion of normalcy. A dark, brooding novel that is accessible and beautifully written.”

Q: What can people expect from your upcoming event in Wayzata?

Maltman: I’m going to talk about the stories beyond “Little Wolves,” but also about the process of storytelling and where we go to find stories in this world.

Q: What do you like to do when you’re not writing or reading?

Maltman: One of my greatest joys in life is being a dad for three daughters, who keep me occupied. I teach at Normandale Community College and so I work with the next generation. I go jogging whenever I can and get into the outdoors, summer or winter!

Q: Any plans yet for your next book?

Maltman: I’ve gone further back into history with the next one, called “The Last Dauphin,” and set during the French Revolution. Think history with a dash of fairy tale, folklore and magical realism and that describes the next book.

Contact Jason Jenkins at [email protected]