Minnesota Orchestra Conductor Laureate Stanislaw Skrowaczewski dies at 93

Musical maestro was a resident of Plymouth Maestro Stanislaw Skrowaczewski conducting his composition “Symphony for Strings” at Orchestra Hall in Minneapolis for his 90th birthday celebration in 2014. (Sun Sailor file photo by Jason Jenkins)

Stanislaw Skrowaczewski, who led the Minnesota Orchestra as music director for 19 years, died Feb. 21. He was 93.

According to the Minnesota Orchestra, Skrowaczewski suffered a second stroke earlier in February.

The Polish-born conductor and composer’s partnership with the Minnesota Orchestra spanned 56 years. Skrowaczewski served as music director from 1960 to 1979, and then returned each season to lead the orchestra as conductor laureate.

In an online post, the Minnesota Orchestra called Skrowaczewski “a giant” in the history or the orchestra.

“He was a champion of new music, an extraordinary interpreter of Bruckner, a celebrated composer, an advocate for musicians during the lockout – and the major force behind the creation of Orchestra Hall in 1974,” the post reads.

He also conducted with the Halle Orchestra in Manchester, England, from 1984-1991, and the Yomiuri Nippon Symphony in Tokyo from 2007-2010.

Skrowaczewski and his wife Krystyna moved to Minnesota in 1963 and raised three children.

“Maestro Stan” was born in Lwow, Poland, on Oct. 3, 1923. At the age of 4, he began studying the piano and violin and composed his first symphonic work at 7. He gave is first public recital at the age of 11, and two years later played and conducted Beethoven’s Third Piano Concerto.

A comprehensive account of Skrowaczewski’s life and work can be found in “Seeking the Infinite: The Musical Life of Stanisław Skrowaczewski,” by Frederick Harris, Jr.

Skrowaczewski was awarded the Knight’s Cross of Polonia Restituta, one of Poland’s highest decorations, and had six honorary doctorates. He also earned the Bruckner Society of America’s Kilenyi Medal of Honor and the Gold Medal of the Mahler-Bruckner Society, and his programming of contemporary music at the Minnesota Orchestra was acknowledged with five ASCAP Awards and the Ditson Conductor’s Award, given by Columbia University.

Skrowaczewski was also the recipient of the 2004 McKnight Foundation Distinguished Artist Award, considered one of Minnesota’s highest cultural recognitions. In 2013 the University of Minnesota established the Stanislaw Skrowaczewski Endowment in Conducting in honor of his contributions to music and to the state.

Age never quite seemed to slow Skrowaczewski. Until last year, he traveled the world conducting major orchestras. For his 90th birthday celebration, the maestro led a concert at Orchestra Hall in Minneapolis and debuted new music.

Ahead of the 2014 concert, Skrowaczewski spoke with the Sun Sailor about his many achievements in music.

“Every tour, every concert and every composition is an accomplishment,” Skrowaczewski said. “How good or how important? One doesn’t know. There are some things like festivals and awards – and these are important – and I have had several in my life. What’s important is to prepare and to do very good concerts or to write something important that people will listen to and to have the audience interested.”

A memorial service celebrating Skrowaczewski’s legacy will be Tuesday, March 28, at Orchestra Hall, 1111 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More details are expected soon.

For more information, videos, photos and tributes, visit minnesotaorchestra.org.

