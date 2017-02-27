Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park transitions to new style of hospital gown

Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park transitioned to a new style of hospital gown Feb. 21.

The hospital moved to a gown featuring a wrap style, snaps along the sleeves and a side-tie.

“This is about much more than fashion; it’s about giving our patients a better experience by maintaining dignity, respect, and emotional well-being during a vulnerable time,” said Roxanna Gapstur, president of Methodist Hospital.

This transition comes as the result of a recently completed six-year program called Project Better Gown. Funded by the Park Nicollet Foundation, the program began as a student design competition to improve the patient gown with undergraduate and graduate student applicants from the Midwest. For the next four years, the foundation worked closely with the contest winners to bring their design to life.

In 2015, the newly designed gowns were piloted at the hospital. The HealthPartners Institute conducted a study to determine if the new design would improve patient satisfaction.

Results of the study found that patients were more comfortable in the new gowns, especially because modesty was protected. Additionally, the quality of the materials provided warmth and durability.

All Park Nicollet and HealthPartners Clinics and Hospitals will also transition to the new gowns. The change in fabric to a more lightweight, durable option also means increased cost savings.