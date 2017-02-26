Blake girls take fast lane to title

Bears repeat as Class A hockey champs

Blake School’s blazing speed paved the way to a state-championship repeat in Class A girls hockey Saturday, Feb. 25, at Xcel Energy Center.

The Bears outshot St. Paul United 37-15 to win the title game 6-2.

“Blake’s speed and three deep lines make them a tough opponent,” said St. Paul United head coach Nate Mauer, whose team had lost to the Bears twice during the regular season. “They know how to bury the puck.” Play was rough at times in the state Class A state championship girls hockey game Feb. 25 at Xcel Energy Center. Above, Blake’s C.C. Wallin is taken down by St. Paul United players Ridge Williams (13) and Joie Phelps (17) during first-period action. Blake won the title game 6-2. (Sun Sailor staff photo by John Sherman)

“All three of our games against St. Paul United were competitive,” said Blake head coach Shawn Reid.

What were the keys to winning?

“We talked about how everybody on our team is important,” said Reid, whose club finished the season 27-2-1 overall. “I trust any player at any time.”

Just before the Bears came out of the locker room for warmups, Reid added, “Get the puck deep.”

Although St. Paul United scored first on a goal by Joie Phelps, the Bears wrestled the lead away, moving ahead 2-1 by the end of the first period.

Hayley Konowalchuk netted Blake’s first goal with an assist from Lily Delianedis, and then Delianedis scored from Maddie Tix and Izzy Daniel.

Things looked even more promising for the Bears when they scored three unanswered goals in the second period.

Grace Johnson scored from Konowalchuk and Sarah Levitt, and then Audrey Wethington converted a pass from Addie Burton.

Daniel’s goal from Delianedis and Lucy Burton made the score 5-1 at the second intermission.

Reid reminded the Bears of something they already knew – the game wasn’t over yet.

Addie Burton’s goal from Audrey Wethington and Grace Vojta was another step toward the finish, however.

With under two minutes left in the third period, St. Paul United cashed in on Samantha Burke’s unassisted goal.

Goalie Anna Kruesel, who has alternated with teammate Olivia Bizal throughout the season, took her turn in the net and won the final game of the season.

“I had a good feeling after we took the lead in the first period,” said Konowalchuk. “Then we kept moving forward.”

Opening Win

With Kruesel in goal, the Bears blanked Alexandria 3-0 in the state quarterfinals Feb. 22.

The Bears had their trademark shot advantage, winning that battle 43-20.

There was no score in the first period, but the Bears took a 1-0 lead late in the second period when Maddie Wethington scored from Addie Burton.

Blake’s depth and conditioning paid off with two more goals in the third period. Sara McClanahan scored from Kyra Willoughby and Madeline Wethington, and then Lucy Burton found the back of the net with Daniel and Delianedis assisting.

Semifinal Round

Blake faced a determined Northfield team in the semifinal round Feb. 24.

It was a good test that the Bears eventually passed 4-1 with a 39-16 edge in shots on goal.

Two goals in the second period and two more in the third helped the Bears pull through.

Delianedis fired the puck into the net with McClanahan assisting, and then it was Madeline Wethington’s turn as she converted C.C. Wallin’s assist.

Going into the third period with a 2-0 lead, the Bears were hungry for another score, and captain Lucy Burton responded with assists from captain Sarah Chute and Delianedis. After Brynn Puppe put Northfield on the board, Blake closed out the scoring on a goal by Addie Burton. McClanahan and Audrey Wethington had the assists.

Bizal made 15 stops to record the win in goal.

Blake Notes

Three Blake skaters were named to the All-State Tournament team following the championship game.

They are Delianedis, Kruesel and Madeline Wethington. Other members of the all-tourney team are: Bergen Kobienia, Joie Phelps and Maggie Conners from St. Paul United, Kate Boland from Northfield, McKenzie Revering from Alexandria, Madison Oelkers and Mariah Gardner from Warroad and Abby Edstrom and Mallorie Iozzo from Hibbing Chisholm.

Edina won the State Class AA Tournament title for the first time in school history with a 28-1-1 record. Blake was the only team to defeat Edina this season. The Bears topped the Hornets 2-1 in a late-season game at Braemar Arena.

St. Paul United forward Samantha Burke (18) gets loose momentarily on this rush, but Blake forward Lily Delianedis (7) is able to catch her and break up the play during the state Class A championship girls hockey game Feb. 25 at Xcel Energy Center. (Sun Sailor staff photo by John Sherman)