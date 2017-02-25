Tonka girls edge Edina for section gym title

Suspense was in the air Saturday, Feb. 18, at Eden Prairie High School as the judges checked and rechecked the team scores to determine which team would advance to state. Minnetonka High’s girls gymnastics team celebrates with the Section 6AA championship trophy. Pictured are, from left, front row: assistant coach Jack Myers, assistant coach Christine Myers, head coach Samantha Howard, assistant coach Katelyn Wright and assistant coach Rich Thompson. Back row: Cymone Dotson, Kyli Nault, Lilly Fries, Alyssa Olson, Emily Schulenberg, Ellie Dewing, Ansley Bryan, Kaitlin Roberts, Faith Robinson, Lauren Pate, Kayla Mahabadi and Mikayla Peterson. (Sun Sailor staff photo by John Sherman)

When all the scores were verified, Minnetonka had beaten Edina by less than a point for the right to represent Section 6AA in this week’s State Class AA Meet. Minnetonka scored 141.1 to 140.325 for Edina. Eden Prairie took third place with 138.25.

Minnetonka’s team leader, junior Alyssa Olson, wept when the team scores were announced. For this was the moment she has been waiting for all season.

“I am overwhelmed,” she said. “There are a lot of emotions – happiness and excitement. I am so happy for our team. Both of our seniors, Ansley Bryan and Ellie Dewing competed today.”

Olson was Minnetonka’s key performer, earning state berths in three individual events and the all-around.

Her all-around score of 35.825 trailed only two girls – Megan Haug of Edina (38.4) and Kenzi Kluge of Eden Prairie (37.0).

In her best event, floor exercise, Olson had one of her best routines ever to finish with a 9.475. That was good for second place behind Haug, who won all four individual events. Olson also placed fourth on vault (8.975) and fourth on bars (8.625). Her 8.75 on beam gave her eighth place.

Another big scorer for Minnetonka, sophomore Ashley Robinson, placed fourth on floor with a 9.2 and third on vault with a 9.250.

Vault is the most challenging event for most gymnasts, but not for Robinson, who is a sprinter in track and a diver for the aquatic team.

“The vault takes fearlessness,” she said. “I use my speed from track and give it all I’ve got.”

This is Robinson’s second year as an individual state qualifier. She vaulted at state last year.

“What I learned the first time I went was to enjoy it,” she said. “And to stay calm. With the big crowd and the lights, you feel like a superstar.”

Robinson said it will be more fun this year because the Skippers are going as a team.

“We were confident in our performances today,” Robinson observed. “We trained over and over again this past week. We have overcome injuries and illnesses. I am overjoyed that we won today.”

The Skippers’ team includes seniors Bryan and Dewing, juniors Olson, Lilly Fries, Kaitlin Roberts and Emily Schulenberg, sophomores Robinson, Lauren Pate and Nicole Thompson, ninth-graders Cymone Dotson and Kayla Mahabadi and seventh-grader Mikayla Peterson.

Head coach Samantha Howard is assisted by Christine Myers, Jack Myers, Rich Thompson and Katelyn Wright.

State competition will begin with Session 1 at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at the University of Minnesota Sports Pavilion. Session 2, the finals, will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Sports Pavilion.

Contact John Sherman at [email protected]