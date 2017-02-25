Local teams excel at section wrestling

< > Ser’ William Humphrey works to gain an advantage over his opponent during the Rebels’ Section 7AAA preliminary match against Andover Feb. 17.. (Sun Post photo by Chris Chesky)

The Armstrong, Brooklyn Center/Concordia Academy, Champlin Park, Cooper and Park Center wrestling teams took the mat Feb. 17 and 18 to compete in their team section tournaments.

While these teams did not advance to participate in the state meet, every team was able to walk away from the competition with some success.

The Armstrong wrestling team fell 60-12 in the first round of the Section 5AAA tournament to Maple Grove Feb. 18, Results were not available at the time this issue of the Sun Post went to press.

Brooklyn Center/Concordia Academy was able to pick up a 48-34 win over Benilde-St. Margaret’s in the Section 5AA preliminary match.

Tou Vang (106), Ethan Renstrom (113), Cordriq Willis-Wicks (132), Wes Tacheny (170) and Gabriel Morales (195) were able to come out of their matches with victories. BCCA was also aided by three forfeits by Benilde-St. Margaret’s.

Brooklyn Center/Concordia Academy went on to lose 78-6 to eventual runner-up Bloomington Kennedy in the semifinal round. BCCA picked up its sole victory on a forfeit.

One week after suffering a loss to Andover, Champlin Park was able to pick up a 42-22 win over Andover in the preliminary round of the Section 7AAA tournament.

“We watched some film and we talked to the fellas and asked them if they thought they should have won, or if they could have had pins in their individual matches,” Champlin Park head wrestling coach Bill Maresh said. “We knew we had another try in a week, so we wrestled with energy and expected to win, and good things happened.”

Dillon Osberg (106), Fofoua Vang (120), Joe McKinney (126), Jason Schute (132), Ser’ William Humphrey (152), Austin Winkelmann (160), Collin Kyro (182) and Dawson Schlegel (195) picked up victories for the Rebels.

Maresh said he was impressed with the way his team was able to regroup and showcase a better effort just one week after a tough loss to Andover. Maresh singled out Humphrey, who won in the first overtime period, for his effort.

“Last week Ser’William got majored,” Maresh said. “Peyton Nelson got pinned, now he lost by one.

“Every match we wrestled we wrestled better.”

Champlin Park fell 82-0 to the eventual section champion Anoka squad in the quarterfinal round.

Cooper and Park Center squared off in the preliminary match of the Section 5AAA tournament. While Park Center came out with the 48-29 victory, Cooper was able to win five of the nine matches wrestled.

“We give up a lot of points in forfeits,” Jones said. “A lot of the matches that we have lost, we actually out-wrestled them, which is important for morale.

“That is a real confidence booster.”

Park Center fell 80-0 to eventual section champion St. Michael-Albertville in the quarterfinal match.

These teams will look to have a good week of practice to regroup for the section individual wrestling tournament that goes from Friday, Feb. 24, through Saturday, Feb. 25.

Contact Chris Chesky at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter at @MNSunSports or @SunSportsChris.