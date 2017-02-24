St. Louis Park police blotter

These reports were filed Feb. 5-11 with the St. Louis Park Police Department:

Theft

• Hockey sticks were reported stolen Feb. 5 on the 4100 block of Vernon Avenue South.

• A laptop was reported stolen Feb. 6 on the 1600 block of Park Place Boulevard.

• Police made a theft-related arrest after a report of suspicious activity Feb. 6 on the 8400 block of Highway 7.

• Counterfeit money was reported Feb. 7 on the 2300 block of Louisiana Avenue South.

• A laptop was reported stolen from an automobile Feb. 7 on the 4700 block of Park Commons Drive.

• A backpack was reported stolen from an automobile Feb. 7 on the 3500 block of Highway 100 South.

• A laptop was reported stolen from an automobile Feb. 7 on the 5500 block of Cedar Lake Road.

• Backpack theft was reported Feb. 9 on the 6400 block of West 33rd Street.

• Jewelry was reported stolen Feb. 10 on the 9900 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

• Golf clubs were reported stolen Feb. 11 on the 4100 block of Vernon Avenue South.

Burglary

• Commercial burglary was reported Feb. 5 on the 5300 block of Cedar Lake Road.

• Garage burglary was reported Feb. 7 on the 6200 block of West 34th Street.

• Police made a burglary-related arrest after a report of burglary Feb. 10 on the 3200 block of Gorham Avenue.

Vandalism

• Musical instruments w ere reported damaged Feb. 7 on the 2000 block of Texas Avenue South.

• A vehicle was reported damaged Feb. 7 on the 4500 block of Park Commons Drive.

• A vehicle was reported damaged Feb. 8 on the 3500 block of Highway 100 South.

• A vehicle was reported damaged Feb. 8 on the 400 block of Shelard Parkway.

• A door was reported damaged Feb. 10 on the 7300 block of West 22nd Street.

Other

• A garage fire was reported Feb. 6 on the 2700 block of Inglewood Avenue South.

• Also reported were five incidents of harassing behavior, two threats, two assaults that led to at least one arrest, seven domestic disputes, four incidents of driving under the influence, five hit-and-run crashes involving property damage and 21 other thefts.