Sen. Al Franken nominates Minnetonka High School student from Excelsior to U.S. Air Force Academy

U.S. Senator Al Franken announced Feb. 15 that he has nominated Jacob Hermann of Excelsior for admission to the U.S. Air Force Academy.

If chosen for an appointment by the academy, Hermann, the son of Brette and Matthew Hermann, would join the class of 2021 and would enter this summer.

“I am very pleased to nominate Jacob Hermann to the U.S. Air Force Academy,” Franken said. “Each year, I nominate several talented young Minnesotans to our nation’s military academies because of their strong character, academic and athletic achievements, and demonstrated leadership ability. I have no doubt that Jacob has the ability to excel at the U.S. Air Force Academy and become a successful future leader in our nation’s military.”

Hermann also received a second nomination from Congressman Erik Paulsen (MN-03).

Hermann currently attends Minnetonka High School, where he is on the varsity hockey and cross country teams. He has been on the “A” honor roll six times, lettered academically three times, a National Merit Finalist and is an AP Scholar with Distinction. Hermann also participates in DECA, the “Tonka Leadership Challenge,” and backpack tutoring.

The individual service academies make the final admission decisions and begin notifying nominees of their status in February.