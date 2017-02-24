Royal boys gain share of hoops lead

For the second year in a row, it’s a two-team race for the Lake Conference boys basketball title between Hopkins and Wayzata. Senior guard Ishmael El-Amin is playing at rim level for the Hopkins High boys basketball team. (Sun Sailor staff photo by John Sherman)

Both teams are 4-2 in conference play following Hopkins’ 70-62 victory over Wayzata Feb. 17 at Hopkins Lindbergh Center.

That game was a tale of two halves with Wayzata winning the first half 37-30 and Hopkins winning the second half by a 40-25 margin.

“We didn’t move the ball as well as usual the last eight minutes of the game,” said Wayzata head coach Bryan Schnettler. “Hopkins created a lot of good looks in the second half, and they got to the line more than we did. They shot 25 free throws to our five.”

Both sides had four scorers in double figures.

Hopkins was led by senior guard Ishmael El-Amin and freshman guard Blaise Beauchamp with 16 points each. Senior forward Simon Wright added 14 and 6-11 junior center Joe Hedstrom added 11. Senior guard Anthony Davis had eight points.

Wayzata’s leader was senior guard Ryan Lindberg with 18 points. Support was provided by junior guard Drew Galinson with 15, senior forward Gavin Baumgartner with 12 and sophomore point guard Jacob Beeninga with 11.

Both Wayzata and Hopkins won handily in non-conference games last week. Wayzata rolled past an outmanned Minneapolis Washburn team 84-55 with Lindberg scoring 21 points and Baumgartner adding 18. Hopkins defeated Woodbury 89-67.

Remaining Lake Conference games for Wayzata are Feb. 28 at Minnetonka and March 3 at home against Edina.

Hopkins’ remaining league games are Feb. 24 at Eden Prairie and at home March 3 against Minnetonka.

Around the Lake

Minnetonka upset Eden Prairie 51-43 in Lake boys hoops Feb. 17.

Owen Chose, the second-leading scorer in the Lake Conference, was sidelined with a shoulder injury for Eden Prairie and could not play.

Burt Hedstrom, Minnetonka’s captain and senior forward, had a big night with 26 points and teammate Jon Martens added a double-double.

Minnetonka’s record going into this week’s action is 11-11. The Skippers are 2-3 in Lake Conference games.

Edina scored a pair of non-conference wins last week, defeating Mounds View 76-61 and Cambridge-Isanti 78-56.

The Hornets continue to thrive with senior guard Walt McGrory setting the tone. He scored 20 points against Mounds View and 21 against Cambridge-Isanti. He is averaging 24.7 points per game. Edina forward Derek Graf had his highest scoring night of the season with 20 points against Mounds View, and Anders Nelson scored 16 points in the win over Cambridge-Isanti.

Edina stands 14-7 overall and 2-4 in Lake Conference games with wins over both co-leaders, Hopkins and Wayzata.

