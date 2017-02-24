Nelson brothers shine in state skiing meet

The Nelson brothers from West Lutheran High School represented their school in the State Alpine Skiing Meet Feb. 15 at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.

Isaiah Nelson, a sophomore, took third overall, while his brother Sam, a senior, placed 28th out of 89 entrants. West Lutheran High sophomore Isaiah Nelson wears his bronze medal after placing third in the State Alpine Skiing Meet at Giants Ridge. (Photo by Mark Trockman – trockstock.com)

West Lutheran High athletic director Steve Jensen said, It would be hard to find a set of brothers that is more responsible than Sam and Isaiah. They are gone quite a bit from school to train during the year. Usually, this would cause problems with academics, but the work ethic of both boys is noticeable. They always have their work done before they depart.”

Sam and Isaiah have grown up in a ski racing family. Their younger brother Joshua, a future Warrior, ski races and their dad, Todd, was an athletic scholarship skier in college. Tasha Nelson, Sam and Isaiah’s aunt, was on the Olympic team twice.

This was Sam’s third year as a state qualifier.

West Lutheran is a private school, located in Plymouth.

Contact John Sherman at [email protected]